Dominica welcomes 3953 passengers with arrival of MV Carnival 

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica welcomed 3953 passengers with the arrival of MV Carnival Venezia.

From the aggregate of 3953 passengers, 1032 passengers embarked their tour journey and the rest 3578 disembarked.

On tour passengers are embracing the beauty of stunning island and the postcard worthy views offered by the country are making the tourists have all the pleasure.

Considerably, the tourists are enjoying the landscapes and waterfalls at the place making it a wonderful experience for the visitors.

The Ministry of Tourism of the country even shared the glimpses of tourists having fun at the Titou Gorge enjoying in the crystal clear waters and lush green region.

The glimpses shared also included the children enjoying with the young individuals which even portrays the family pleasure at the island.

People were seen playing in the water with their mates which symbolized the carefree zone among the individuals.

People enjoying water sports at the waterfalls among children and adults presented the eye treating magics to the viewers.

Even people presented their reactions on the post shared on the social media where one commented lovely and other said, so absolutely beautiful.

The reactions of the tourists also encouraged other tourists to pay attention towards the beauty of the country.

Such reactions by the individuals even encourage tourism as the beauty and the joy when combined spreads the positive energy around.

Also, it is widely known that the arrival of cruises always gives a new vision to tourism in the country.

As cruise is welcomed, a significant count of passengers are also welcomed which gives a direction to the encouraged tourism which directly affects the overall growth and development of the region.

This directly reflects the progress of the nation and even makes the country stand out from the ordinary places.

The count of passengers and tourists complement the beauty and the culture as well to be explored.

