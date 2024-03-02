Dominica: UWP’s “Do Nothing” protest faces backlash from locals

Roseau, Dominica: The United Workers Party’s “Do Nothing” protest is facing significant backlash across Dominica. The party, while announcing the protest has called on locals to refrain from opening and operating their non-essential businesses for the entire week.

The call has led to rage among the public as the call persuades them to disrupt their daily lives and livelihoods affecting their financial conditions.

While announcing the protest earlier this week, UWP asked the people of Dominica to shut down all their workspaces and essential premises to support them in their steps for the whole week starting from Monday 4 March 2024. Just days ahead of the protest, people are already retaliating and questioning the UWP’s conduct.

Former Prime Minister Edison James from UWP issued a statement about the protest and casually asked the public to spend their whole week doing nothing.

He said that for the entire week, all Dominicans would have to get up, take a bath, make coffee, and sit at their homes freely without explaining the ways of earning to the public. Many stated how they could support such call that impacts their survival and makes it very difficult to manage their expenses.

Ironically, the UWP workers referred to it “as an action for the benefit of people”, however, the public has been considering it as a step against their livelihoods. The public criticized the party and said members of UWP had nothing productive to do, but the lives of the common people depended on the wages they received from daily activities, which would be affected by UWP’s illogical call.

The locals also showcased their fear of the consequences that could happen if they refused to comply with the workers of the UWP. The party has yet not announced its actions for those who will continue to operate regularly during the “Do Nothing” campaign.

It’s not yet clear what the United Workers Party will do if some businesses don’t join their “Do Nothing” campaign. But based on previous occurrences UWP often acts in anger and attacks local premises if they do not comply with their calls.

Ana Higuel- a small shop owner in Dominica expressed his disappointment with UWP and asserted that this campaign has snatched his earning source. He said,” The call has nothing to do with the benefit of people as it will be impacting my earnings as my family is dependent on my daily wages. UWP must think before taking any action as it will create more unemployment in Dominica.”

Another person Reyes Martinez- a street vendor condemned Edison for his quote of doing nothing and said that how could a responsible leader of a party issue such an irresponsible statement? He said that Edison James or any UWP member is not going to feed his family, then how could he be implying such harsh actions on them?

Martinez added, “I am a daily wage earner and I have to feed my family. Is Edison James will come and feed my family for the entire week. He should explain our survival methods during these days as we couldn’t just sit and drink coffee at home. He is a big leader and his livelihood doesn’t depend on daily wages, he could sit freely at home, but we have to go out and do productive work, otherwise, we will collapse.”

One person named Georg Charles also demanded that UWP take this call back and said that they must bring better campaigns if they intend to help locals in any manner. If they refused to support the protest, they might have to face harsh consequences, but if agreed to shut their work for one week, this would made their survival hard.

He said,” We don’t know what to do as we are forced to do something which is not right. The protest call should be taken back, if not it would harshly impact us.”

The protest continues to face a huge backlash from the daily wage earners, construction workers, and street vendors as they added that it would affect their pockets miserably. Notably, people maintain that Dominica has been coming up strong after each disaster because the locals continue to work hard to make a way for growth. People are now filled with anger on how leaving everything shut for entire week is going to benefit them in any manner.