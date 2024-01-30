Dominica to play in Group E of 2026 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifiers

Dominica has been drawn in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers Group Phase alongside Jamaica, Guatemala and Dominican Republic.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica has been drawn in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers Group Phase alongside Jamaica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. The team will play in the second round of the qualifiers in June 2024 and June 2025.

CONCACAF has announced the draw last week and stated that the first round of qualifying will take place in March 2024. These matches will be held between the four lowest-ranked teams and the winners of these games will qualify for second round.

The second round will feature 30 teams divided into six groups of five teams. The teams will play a total of four matches, two home and two away. The round will feature matches between the teams in single-leg and round-robin play.

The winners of each group will qualify to advance to the final round. The fixtures of the matches of group E have also been announced. The matches of the round will be held from June 4 to 10, 2024.

The first match of the round will take place between Guatemala and Dominica on June 5, 2024. The second match will be held between Jamaica and Dominican Republic on June 6, 2024. The third match of the round will be held between VGB/VIR and Guatemala on June 8, 2024.

Dominica and Jamaica will come face to face in the fifth match of the round on June 9, 2024, and the sixth match will feature the Dominican Republic and VGB/VIR on June 11, 2024. The seventh match will take place between Dominica and VGB/VIR on June 4, 2024.

Guatemala and the Dominican Republic will come face to face in the match of the second round on June 6, 2024. VGB/VIR and Jamaica will ply the ninth match of the round against each other on June 7, 2024. On the last day, two matches will be held which will be between Dominica and Dominican Republic and the second one will be between Jamaica and Guatemala.

These matches will take place on June 10, 2024.

Besides this, the groups of other teams are:

Group 1 included Honduras, Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, and Group B included Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Bahamas. Group C will feature teams such as Haiti, Curacao, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Aruba and Group D will include teams such as Panama, Nicaragua, Guyana, Montserrat and Belize.

El Salvador, Suriname, Puerto Rico, St Vincent, and the Grenadines will be in Group F of the second round.

Each team will play four matches, and the group winners and runner-up will advance to the qualifier’s final round. The final round will determine the teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Notably, 12 teams in total will have the chance from the second round to qualify for the final round.