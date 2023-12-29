Dominica to observe Earth Hour on 23rd march 2024

Dominica is observing the “60 Earth Hour Dominica” on Saturday, 23rd March 2024 from 8:30 pm - 9:30 pm where every individual is encouraged to put off all non-essential lights for 60 minutes.

Earth Hour is a global movement for the environment initiated by the Worldwide Fund of Nature, which started in Australia in 2007.

It is an initiative held every year to inspire communities, individuals, businesses, and governments around the world to take accountability for their ecological footprint.

The movement also encourages every individual to engage in dialogue and resource exchange that provides real solutions to our environmental challenges.

Earth Hour Dominica became official in 2021 by the forward-thinking leadership of Donald Bercasio of the National Development Foundation of Dominica Ltd.

It was held as a fringe event in the first year that the Green Innovations Summit was held but has now become part of the NDFD’s lineup of green events.

With participation from InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa, The President’s House and clubs, including JCI Dominica – Jaycees, among other individuals, the NDFD has continued to participate in this activity and has been the go-to source for information on participating here in Dominica.

Earth Hour is a worldwide campaign that creates awareness and symbolises our commitment to save the planet.

Earth Hour is not just about switching off lights for 60 minutes but is an initiative to move towards a sustainable lifestyle.

The movement aims to motivate people to find solutions to combat the worsening climate crisis and other environmental issues. Earth Hour has also taken other initiatives to create awareness about conserving the planet, like hosting tree-planting events, community gatherings, beach clean-ups, mass candlelight vigils and more.

Earth Hour 2023 was celebrated in Dominica on 25th March 2023.

Here are a few suggestions on how to participate in the biggest hour for Earth. The Earth Hour activities included: