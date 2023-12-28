Dominica to host Miss OECS Pageant, 5 contestants to participate

Miss OECS Pageant 2023 is all set to take place on January 12, 2024, at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica

Caribbean: Miss OECS Pageant 2023 is all set to take place on January 12, 2024, at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica. The tickets for the booking of the spot have been opened, and the event is promised to the a night of glamour, talent and empowerment.

Women from five countries, such as Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and the British Virgin Islands, will participate in the pageant. The tickets will be sold at the Blue Eye Pharmacy outlet. The price of the VIP ticket is $120, seating is $80, and standing is $50.

The live streaming of the pageant will take place at Vibeantv.com, which can be seen with a subscription of $20 USD. The profiles of the participants have been unveiled, which will feature:

Claire Marissa Smartt- Miss Saint Lucia

A student of St Joseph’s Convent and Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, Clarie Marissa Smartt has worked great in the fields of art and dance. She represented Saint Lucia at several pageants and participated in events such as Esperance in 2009, Jete in 2014, and Saint Lucia Story in 2019.

While showcasing great energy, Smartt has also represented Saint Lucia at the Dubai Expo 2020 in February 2020. Marissa Smartt has performed great on platforms such as Saint Lucia’s Most Talented Teen to Miss World Saint Lucia 2021.

With her elegance and beauty, Marissa Smartt turned out to be a great source of inspiration for the young generation, especially for women in the entertainment business.

Thyana Kai Sebastian- Miss Antigua

A great name in Antigua, Sebastian has gained huge appreciation at several stages of the talent showcase. She is a talented dancer and pageant queen and works for the promotion of the culture of Antigua and Barbuda.

She represented Antigua at several global stages, such as the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Queen Pageant in 2018. Born on February 24, 1997, Thyana Kai Sebastian has also participated in the Queen of Carnival Competition 2023.

She is a student at Cobs Cross Primary School and has learned several styles of dance, such as Jazz and Modern Contemporary.

Adicia Burton- Miss Dominica

Miss Dominica 2023 Adicia Burton will also participate in the pageant with her utmost skills in art, dance, craft and other entertainment fields. She has gained huge appreciation with her numerous academic adventures at Salybia Primary and Castle Bruce Secondary School.

Recently, she also represented Dominica at COP 28 in Dubai. She is also a youth Olympic, sports captain and talented queen.

Anika Christopher- Miss BVI

A 24-year old Anike Christopher is a journalist and author who will represent British Virgin Island on the stage of Miss OECS Pageant 2023. She has gained huge appreciation for her writing on the issues of climate change and small island nations.

She was also among the 15 journalists selected for the Caribbean Climate Justice Journalism Fellowship with Climate Tracker.

Amonai Francis- Miss Grenada

Amonai Francis is all set to represent Grenada at Miss OECS Pageant 2023 with her great skills in dancing and academics. She is a recent graduate with a Social Science Associate’s degree and an Anthony Prosper Award.

She has also been crowned the 2023 National Carnival Queen and gained appreciation in the signing and dancing field.