Dominica to host grand finale event of Christmas village

Dominica: Minister of Housing, Land & Urban Development Melissa Poponne Skerrit announced the Grand Finale of the event of Christmas Village at Botanic Gardens in Roseau, the capital city of Dominica, on Thursday, 4 January.

The final event in the Christmas Village will take place on Friday, 5 January, starting around 5 pm.

The focus of the grand finale will be on the two major events: the Shine Like a Star talent show with its winners and another grand event will be the Amnesia camp pop-up.

The grand carnival is organised every year, which people from all around the country and world wait for.

There are many attractions for people of all ages in the event. The major names who are going to be the stars of the night will be DJ Shil, Gwada G, Freddy and DJ Taffy. The primary sponsors for the event are Village Ram energy drink, ADS construction and Zess cola, who are making the event possible with Melissa Skerrit.

For the people who want to participate in the grand finale event, Melissa Skerrit shared a promo which anyone can use to take part in the carnival of Amnesia Camp Pop Up. The promo is #AMNEVALNY24PROMO.

Registration for men is at a special cost of $300, which includes the packages to access, which are exclusive. The participants will enjoy the event with belle, sassy and classy all inclusive with one Amnesia drift Amnesia shirt. Bottle service will also be available.

The people of the nation and tourists are very excited about the event.

People are saying, “At last grand finale is here. The grand event is here. We have been planning for the event for a long time and now we are going to Have fun with all our friends.”

People also said, “We are going to have fun of the event as it what we wait for all year and after this we will be back to the regular life.”

The annual event is organised annually to celebrate the festival season occurring around the days of Christmas and New Year.

The event is a main focal point for the tourists, which brings an increase in the number of visitors from all around the world for this carnival.