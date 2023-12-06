Dominica to hand over keys to climate-resilient homes to 73 families

The government of Dominica is all set to hand over the keys to new hurricane-resilient homes to 73 families as part of the Christmas gift

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica is all set to hand over the keys to new hurricane-resilient homes to 73 families as part of the Christmas gift. The hand-over ceremony will be held next week.

Melissa Poponne Skerrit- Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development of Dominica made an announcement. She said,” Next week, 73 deserving families will be given the most wonderful Christmas gift: the keys to their new hurricane-resilient home.”

The houses will be given under the Housing Recovery Project of the government of Dominica. Melissa Skerrit titled it “First Christmas in our new home 2023.”

She said that the project is aimed at uplifting the citizens from living in wooden houses to residing in concrete homes. The houses have been made in Dominica in collaboration with the World Bank.

Housing Recovery Project

The Housing Recovery Project was started by the government of Dominica, aiming to replace destroyed houses while building resilience in the housing sector. The project is one of the steps in the vow of the country to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation.

Recently, the government of Dominica also handed over keys to new homes to eighteen beneficiaries of the Kalinago Territory. The houses were built with funding from the European Union. The handover ceremony took place in October 2023.

In July 2022, 57 individuals received keys to their climate-resilience homes under the Housing Recovery Project.

Government aims to hand over 5,000 homes

The government of Dominica has been constructing houses for the beneficiaries who lost their homes in Hurricane Maria in 2017. The government also vowed to hand over 5,000 homes to the beneficiaires. Out of this, more than 1100 are already constructed and distributed to people in Bellevu Chopin, Cotton Hill, East Coast, Grand Bay, Jimmit, Stock Farm, Roseau Upper River Bank.

Besides this, other homes are constructed in Joe Burton, Scotts Head, Eggleston, Grand Bay Villa, Canefield, Vielle Case, Paid Bouche.

Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit reiterated her commitment and said that government wanted to provide safe shelter for people of Dominica.