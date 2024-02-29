Dominica to hand over climate-resilient houses to 40 families next month : Melissa Skerrit

The government of Dominica is all set to hand over climate-resilient homes to 40 deserving families as part of their Housing Recovery Project next month.

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica is all set to hand over climate-resilient homes to 40 deserving families as part of their Housing Recovery Project next month. The announcement was made by Melissa Skerrit, who also shared glimpses of their new houses.

She said that the 40 deserving families will be given the most wonderful gift, which is the keys to their new hurricane-resilient home. The houses will be part of the initiatives of the government of Dominica towards their resiliency goals.

Through the Government’s successful Housing Recovery Project in collaboration with the World Bank, Melissa Skerrit added,” We continue our efforts to uplift the citizen’s living conditions.”

The government of Dominica has been handing over the houses to the families who lost their homes due to the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017. The houses are climate-resilient so these homes could withstand the brunt of natural disasters.

The government had pledged to construct around 5000 climate-resilient homes, aiming to uplift the infrastructure of Dominica. So far, more than 1,500 houses have been handed over to deserving families in different areas such as Roseau, Kalinago, Castle Bruce, and many more.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit vowed to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation to mitigate the impacts of different natural disasters. The agenda featured the construction of resilient infrastructure such as roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, and health centres. The aim behind giving houses to the citizens is to empower them and enhance the overall growth of the country.

The government of Dominica pledged to support those families who suffered the brunt of the natural calamities. Recently, Prime Minister Skerrit handed over houses to 73 families on the occasion of Christmas and said that this was the gift of the government for the beneficiaries.

Earlier, PM Skerrit announced that they would hand over 250 houses to the families by June 2024 under their housing recovery project. Besides this, construction has been going on for more than 300 houses in several different communities.

PM Skerrit added that infrastructural development is important for the overall growth of Dominica.