Dominica to hand over 250 homes by June 2024: PM Skerrit

PM Skerrit expressed pleasure and said that recently on Christmas, the government has donated over 70 homes to the families.

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica is all set to hand over 250 climate-resilient homes to deserving families by June 2024. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during his first radio show of the New Year.

PM Skerrit expressed pleasure and said that recently on Christmas, the government has donated over 70 homes to the families. Besides this, the government of Dominica has been construction more than 300 homes right now in various communities.

The government of Dominica is all set to hand over 250 houses to deserving families by June 2024. He said,” We are hoping to hand over 250 homes to the deserving families by June of this year; this costs the investments.”

Further, Prime Minister Skerrit also outlined his vision for 2024 and details about several ongoing projects. He said that being a small island nation, it is important to work together on core developmental issues.

While touching on several developing issues, he talked about renewable energy and said that there is a need to eliminate the reliance on fossil fuels. The government of Dominica has made significant strides to reduce the cost of energy to consumers with the signing of an agreement with Ormat Technologies.

PM Skerrit said that they have mobilized their own and external resources and reached at the final stage of the geothermal energy.

Talking about health, Prime Minister Skerrit said that the government of Dominica has been investing significantly in providing efficient healthcare services to the citizens. He said, ”We are providing great services through efficient health care.”

Emphasizing the significance of the International Airport, PM Skerrit noted that this is the airport that every administration said that they wanted to do before independence and post-independence. He said that he doesn’t understand why there is negative publicity as there is no need to get bothered.

Skerrit said that the project will benefit the people as it will bring huge investment, more jobs being created, more investment in tourism and agriculture. He noted,”This airport will help tranform our opportunitiies, that’s why other countries are over us because they have international airports and our project is going to be huge.”

Talking about education, PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that Dominica will have seven schools this year as these are under construction. Apart from that, the investments in agriculture and small business development is also huge.

He said, ”When we look at small businesses which exist in Dominica as thousands of our people are engaging themselves in additional sources of employment and revenue. Due to this, they are creating a number of jobs for their fellow men and women and this has become possible with the direct support of the government, the policies of the government.”

PM Skerrit announced that the government of Dominica is spending $128 million on East Coast Road to encourage employment opportunities for the Kalinago people and the people in Castle Bruce.

He said that Dominica has developed significantly in the last 20 years from infrastructure development to GDP growth, the country has embarked the journey of development in these years.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit added that Dominica has experienced numerous natural disasters and lost its power to build back. But in the last 2 years, it built back with huge investment and development.

He also compared today’s Dominica with that of 20 years back and said that there is need to look out at several sectors such as development in agriculture, health, infrastructure, and tourism. Today, every community has water access, which was not available 20 years earlier.

He said, ”We have invested in building the new water systems and ensuring that we have 100 per cent portable water access to Dominicans. At the time of natural disasters, all water systems have been affected, and we have mobilized our resources and made them more resilient.”

Speaking about hotels, he said that look out at the number of hotels that existed in 2004 and how many hotels Dominica has now. PM Skerrit said, ”All the expansion of the hotels has been done under my administration. The hotels such as Secret Bay, Jungle Bay and many others have been built and expanded under my administration and with the direct involvement and policies of the government.”

Talking about agriculture, he said that the government has advanced the agriculture and fisheries in Dominica and made investments after it got affected by Hurricanes. He said, ”I gave money to the farmers two weeks after Hurricane Maria to go and plant”.