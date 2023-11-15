Dominica to establish first-ever Sperm Whale Reserve

Dominica is all set to establish the world's first ever marine protected area for the endangered marine species- Sperm Whale.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica is all set to establish the world’s first ever marine protected area for the endangered marine species- Sperm Whale. The step is aimed to protect marine life and bring positive change in climate change.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit on Monday.

The space provided at the Caribbean island, Dominica will serve not only as the initiative for preserving marine life but also will bring positive change in the climate resillience.

The Government introduced the area of 300 square miles on the western side of the royal blue waters as a reserve.

Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica on this said that providing the space to Sperm Whales in Dominica will ensure the safety and security of such an intelligent animal species.

He extended his words by saying that such an initiative along with the endangered species will also keep the waters and climate healthy.

Considerably, the fact that this has even been provided by the scientists that this has multiple benefits that is the protection of endangered species, marine life preservation and positive climate change.

Heading towards, Shane Gero, a whale biologist expressed his views on the Sperm whale reserve announcement, connecting it with the blue economy which in return will also bring an advantage into the tiny island Dominica.

Sperm Whale Reserve as a component of Blue Economy

The country of Dominica holds twice the water space than the land which can bring benefit in monetary terms.

As the largest species, Sperm Whales will be in the waters of Royal Caribbean which will make the place a must visit.

Considerably, about 500 Sperm Whales are estimated to lead a life in the reserve of Dominica making it a unique part because this count of Sperm Whales exists nowhere else in the world.

This will add an attraction to be visited in the country. As people come to explore the waterfalls and rainforests of the regions, then the reserve will also be the part of this.

Along with being a part of the Blue Economy, it will also serve as an act of climate resilience.

Sperm Whale Reserve and Climate Resilience

The marine habitat in the region will bring a positive climate change by making the atmosphere fresh.

Allegedly, it has been projected that the Sperm Whales will defecate more in the waters of royal caribbean than anywhere else.

Significantly, this states that the feces of the largest Sperm Whale will form the blooms of plankton.

In simple words, the poop of Sperm Whales having rich nutrients will get placed on the ocean surface which forms the plankton bloom.

This removes the major amount of carbon dioxide from the air which further results in cleaning the air to make it healthy.

This is how the climate crisis can be managed from the Sperm Whale Reserve.

All in all, this initiative will not only bring the benefits to the climate and marine life but will also make Dominica to come forth in the World.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com