Dominica to construct new housing lots in Jimmit Phase 7

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica is all set to construct new housing lots in the Jimmit which will be termed as “Phase 7 of the housing development”. Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing made the announcement and invited the citizens to apply for the houses.

The new housing lots will be constructed within the dimensions between 6,000 sq ft and 10,000 sq ft. Melissa Skerrit said that they will construct another phase of development on the horizon.

She said,” The dream of your own home is not out of reach! Call to apply and for further information.” The preparatory and infrastructural work has been started for the construction of the new housing lots. The Caribbean Concrete Ltd will lead the construction of these new housing spaces in Jimmit.

The government of Dominica has launched the Housing Recovery Project, aiming to construct climate-resilient homes that could withstand any natural calamity. The project is one of their steps and efforts in releasing their vow of becoming the world’s climate-resilient nation by 2030.

Paving the path of climate-resilient infrastructure, the government of Dominica pledged to construct 5000 homes which will be given to the residents who faced the wrath of the natural disasters. Over the course of four years, more than 1,500 homes have been constructed and distributed to families.

Dominica has been hard-hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017, which led the country to work towards building resilient homes. The housing sector was the most affected due to the damage estimated at EC$955 million.

After realizing the situation, the government decided to provide adequate and affordable modern houses to low-income families. The entire scenario gave birth to the Housing Recovery Project, aiming to enhance the infrastructural growth of Dominica.

Besides this, the government of Dominica has been constructing housing lots in different communities of Sineku, Batac, Kalinago Territory, Castle Bruce, Touna, and Concord. The houses were distributed to people in Bellevue Chopin, Cotton Hill, East Coast, Grand Bay, Jimmit, Stock Farm, and Rousea Upper Hill.

The construction of the houses has been going on in Jeo Burton, Scotts Head, Eggleston, Grand Bay Villa, Canefield, Vielle Cast and Paix Bouche.

Notably, Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit handed over 18 homes to the people of the Kalinago Territory in October 2023. The beneficiaries were the people who lost their homes to Hurricane Maria in communities such as Tauna, Concord, Mahaut River, Gaulette River, and St Cyre.

During the time, Prime Minister of Dominica- Roosevelt Skerrit lauded the housing ministry and said that the handover ceremony signaled the start of a new life for the recipients.

Besides this, the government also handed over houses to 73 families as a Christmas present in December 2023. The aim is to provide homes to the beneficiaries so that they can celebrate their Christmas in their homes in 2023.

Recently, Melissa Skerrit also announced that they will distribute 40 homes to families in March 2024 as part of their Housing Recovery Project. In January last year, PM Skerrit also handed over 18 houses to families in Bataca and Sineku.

Dominica is on the path to becoming a climate-resilient nation with the construction of the infrastructure that could face the brunt of natural disasters.