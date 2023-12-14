Dominica to celebrate Christmas in ‘Ti Vilaj Noel’ way

Ti Vilaj Noel is all set to return to Thibaud Village Council, Dominica, from December 17 to 24, 2023, know full deets

Roseau, Dominica: Ti Vilaj Noel is all set to return to Thibaud Village Council, Dominica, from December 17 to 24, 2023. The event is part of the Christmas celebration, featuring live music, entertainment, a tree lighting competition and games from 9 pm to 12 pm.

Dominica celebrates Christmas every day with the hosting of month-long events in different communities. Ti Vila Noel is for the citizens of the Thibaud Community. With the staging of such events, the government aims to create opportunities for local vendors and small businesses.

For Portsmouth Constituency, Fanella Wenham- a parliamentary representative, will host a Christmas Market from December 18 to 23, 2023, at Indian River Portsmouth. She said that the week-long celebration will feature cheer, twinkling lights, and a wonderland of holiday treasures.

The event will make patrons discover the magic of Dominica’s Christmas and shop local products at different vendor booths.

She also announced the Children’s Christmas Party for the constituency on Sunday, December 24, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The celebration will make children cherish memories of the season.

Melissa Skerrit- Parliamentary Representative for Roseau, also officially opened the Christmas Village and invited the citizens to explore the local talents. The village will run throughout the holiday season of Christmas and New Year.

The activities of the event have been unveiled, including the Gospel Concert, Movie Night, Kiddies Circus Extravaganza and Pre-Christmas Eve Specials.

Another event for Dominica festivals is Christmas Chill Out which will be held at Canefield on December 16 and 24, 2023. The event will start at 11 am and run through 4 pm. Children between the ages of 3-11 years are allowed to take part in the celebration and get pictures with Santa and ELF.

The event will feature arts and crafts, poetry, storytelling, self-esteem activities, cupcakes and cookies, a nature walk and talk, Christmas carols, bubble blowing, and costume dress-up.

Besides this, the Creole in the streets will also be part of the Christmas celebration in Dominica on December 21, 2023. The event will be held under the theme- “Building Resilience, Nurturing Sustainable Future.”

The performers such as DJ Snow, DJ MJ, King Trilla G, King Dice, Unstoppable DJ Shax and DJ Epic will be part of the event.

Dominica will celebrate Christmas with such events which will not only outline the teachings of the Jesus Christ, but also support local manufactures, agro-processors, service providers, Craft Vendors, Agriculture Vendors, Florists and Plant Providers, and Small business stakeholders.