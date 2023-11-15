Dominica- The Nature Island on Big Screen

The National Geographic-Pristine Seas featured a documentary named “Dominica- The Nature Island” on November 15 at Prevo Cinemall.

Roseau, Dominica: The National Geographic-Pristine Seas featured a documentary named “Dominica- The Nature Island” on November 15 at Prevo Cinemall.

Interestingly, there is free entry to watch the documentary on the big screen.

Emerald Movies invites the citizens for the screening and the schedules are set for 6 pm, 7:30 pm and 9 pm.

This documentary offers all the wonders of the country to be watched through this documentary.

Most Importantly, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit expressed the pleasure for the documentary to be set on screen at the great level.

“This is your chance to go see ‘Dominica-The Nature Island,’ a documentary film by National Geographic-Pristine Seas. Experience the wonders of our Nature Island at Emerald Movies,” quoted the Prime Minister.

What is the Documentary about?

Dominica – The Nature Island documentary is completely based on marine resources. This highlights that all the activities which are done on the land by the government or the individuals are directly connected with coastal health.

Also, the sperm whale reserve launched as a part of the blue whale initiative is included in it which provides an opportunity to the people to watch the documentary.

Moreover, the premier of the documentary was announced by the Government of Dominica, relating to the protected area provided to the world’s largest animal, the endangered sperm whale.

Adding to it, a lot has been explained about the beautiful Island Dominica. This even presented the clear connection how land preservation can lead towards the preservation of marine life.

Considerably, it is clearly presented that if there is the need to save marine resources, rivers are required to be protected. And to protect the rivers, the forests need to be protected.

Public Reactions on Documentary

Public reacted very positively to it and appreciated the move by National Geographic- Pristine Seas and the Government of Dominica.

The reactions were all filled with encouraging and appreciative words such as, amazing, awesome, great, wonderful.

People even congratulated the country, Dominica, for such a great initiative.

Significantly, they expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit as well for the work he is doing for the welfare of citizens and the progress of the country.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com