Dominica State College wins match of Football Competition

Dominica State College defeated the Goodwill Secondary School in the match played in the Sports Division Secondary Schools Football Competition

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica State College defeated the Goodwill Secondary School in the match played in the Sports Division Secondary Schools Football Competition. The match was played on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Sports Division hosted four matches of the Secondary School Football Competition for the Under 20 players on Friday. The first match between Dominica State College and Goodwill Secondary School was held at U20 Division at Stock Farm by 10 goals to 1.

The players such as Fabio Drigo got a (hattrick) 3 goals, Lyan Edwards and Derwin Eusebe each hit 2 goals with Jean-Rick Joseph, Davonne George and Jahleel Daniel scoring 1 goal each made the team to win the match.

D’Andre Peltier scored the lone goal for GSS.

The second match of the tournament was held in Portsmouth between the AcademiX School of Learning and the Portsmouth Secondary School. Over in Portsmouth in the U20 Division AcademiX School of Learning got pass the Portsmouth Secondary School by 4 goals to 1.

Yvesterson Exavier and Antawn Larocque scored 1 goal each and Ricardo LeBlanc with a brace (2 goals) scored for AcademiX.

Marlick Daniel scored for PSS.

In the third match, Dublanc Isaiah Thomas Secondary and North East Comprehensive School played against each other.

In the double header in Dublanc Isaiah Thomas Secondary and North East Comprehensive School played to a 1 all draw in the U15 Division. Kenelm Gustave scored for ITSS with Neron Abraham

Scoring for NECS.

In the U20 Division, Isaiah Thomas Secondary won by 5 goals to 2.

Scoring for ITSS were Terkwante Woodman, Evenslo Estevens,

Matteo Riviere,

Benedict Peter and

Phillip Mathew

one goal each.

Dray George and

Tyrese Carbon scored for NECS.

The matches under the Secondary School Football Competition in Dominica have kickstarted in October 2023. The matches have been taking place in several categories such as U20, U15, and U19. The aim of the hosting of events is to enhance the athletic spirit of the students in the secondary schools.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com