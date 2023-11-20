Dominica: St Andrew wins Independence Parish T10 cricket title

St Andrew secured the title of the Independence Parish T10 cricket championship on Sunday in Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: St Andrew secured the title of the Independence Parish T10 cricket championship on Sunday in Dominica. The team won the title over St Patrick and lifted the trophy of the championship for the second consecutive year.

The match was held at Botanic Gardens in Dominica. As per the highlights of the match, the Sports Division shared glimpses of the match.

St Patrick won the toss and chose to field first. St Andrew made 101 runs in 10 overs. While giving the target of 102 runs, the team lost seven wickets. The scorer of the team was Vincent Lewis, who made 49 runs.

Further, the second-best scorer of the team was Sherlon George, who made 16 runs and Clemenson Leblanch, who stood in third position with 14 runs. He remained not out throughout the match.

Along with that, Kourtney Anselm of St Andrew turned out to be a great bowler for the team. He took three wickets for one, including a hat trick.

With their fielding, St Andrew restricted St Patrick to 95 runs in 10 overs. The players of the latter lost five wickets in the game. Kurtney Anselm of St Patrick made 46 runs and gave a good start to the team. Lex Magloire made 19 runs and became the second-best performer for the team.

Further, the next performer of the team was Jahseon Alexander, who made 17 runs. Further, the wicket-takers of the team were:

Clemenson Leblanc took two wickets from St Andrew with 15 runs.

Vincent Lewis took one wicket with seven runs.

Kimani Henry took one wicket with 22 runs.

Sports Division Independence Parish T10 Cricket Tournament was kickstarted in Dominica on October 7, 2023. The teams from different zones have played against each other and made their space in the points table of the championship.

St Andrew and St Patrick secured first places in the points table and advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament. St Andrew secured victory by seven runs.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com