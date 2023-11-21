Dominica signs MoU with Yiwu, Melissa Skerrit calls it “significant for trade”

The Commonwealth of Dominica signed a memorandum of understanding with Yiwu, the People’s Republic of China

Roseau, Dominica: The Commonwealth of Dominica signed a memorandum of understanding with Yiwu, the People’s Republic of China. Melissa Poponne Skerrit- Parliamentary Representative of Roseau, made an announcement yesterday.

While sharing glimpses on social media, Melissa Skerrit said that the agreement will serve as a significant milestone. It will promote mutual prosperity and development. The important agreement will also strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

She said,” I am honoured to announce today that an important agreement has been reached between Roseau, the Commonwealth of Dominica, and Yiwu, the People’s Republic of China.”

The agreement will also increase the economy and trade between these two regions. She said that fields such as education, culture, tourism, and sports will witness significant investments from both regions.

With the partnership, the diversified cooperation and exchanges will be enhanced. Melissa Skerrit said that it will bring long-term benefits to the Roseau constituents and the people of Dominica.

It is important to note that this agreement came into effect on the date of signing by representatives between myself and the Mayor, Ye Bangrui, in Yiwu on November 15, 2023.

Melissa Skerrit expressed gratitude to the Mayor of Yiwu and said,” We are grateful to the Mayor of Yiwu, Mr. Ye Bangrui and the People’s Republic of China, for accepting my request to twin the city of Roseau with the thriving city of Yiwu.”

She said that she is excited about the prospects that lie ahead and are confident that this partnership will bring long-term benefits to the Roseau constituents and the people of Dominica.

