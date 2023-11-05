Dominica set to participate in Spotlight Initiative Caribbean Regional Programme

Dominica is all set to participate in the Spotlight Initiative Caribbean Regional Programme- an initiative of Creators of Peace International

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica is all set to participate in the Spotlight Initiative Caribbean Regional Programme- an initiative of Creators of Peace International. The programme will feature the participation of seven other Caribbean countries.

Creators of Peace International has ventured into the Caribbean with the Spotlight Initiative Caribbean Regional Programme and UN Women. Creators of Peace International is a programme of Initiative of Change (IofC) and will be taking the lead in executing the programme in 8 Caribbean countries as follows:

Dominica

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Belize

Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

The largest global investment of EURO 500 M has been funded by the European Union. The platform is aimed to foster gender equality and respond to family violence.

The spotlight initiative is a multi-year partnership between the European Union and the United Nations that focuses on addressing all forms of family violence, which covers physical, social, sexual, economic and emotional abuse and aggression.

Recently, Initiatives of Change has partnered with UN Women in collaboration with the Spotlight Initiative Caribbean Regional programme aiming to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, especially the vulnerable, like domestic and sexual violence, gender violence, trafficking, economic exploitation and femicide.

The largest global investment of EURO 500 M has been funded by the European Union in order to foster gender equality and respond to family violence.

The regional thematic focus of family violence has been in the Caribbean, femicide in Latin America, domestic violence in the Pacific, sexual reproductive health rights in Africa and trafficking and exploitation in Asia.

The Caribbean region experiences a lifetime prevalence of physical or sexual partner violence. It comprises high rate of abused women who do not receive help.

The adolescent birth rate is high. Early marriage is another problem being faced. Children below the age of 15 are subjected to corporal punishment at home.

The programme focuses on improving the policies and practices that will help the survivors and victims. It is assumed that around 21 million women will be protected from violence by 2025.

It is an opportunity to inspire, collaborate, listen, learn, and seek lasting solutions and help them live a life free of violence.