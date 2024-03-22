Dominica set to host Easter festivities, Melissa Skerrit announces celebration

The celebration for the Easter season is all set to return to Dominica with different events on March 31, 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: The celebration for the Easter season is all set to return to Dominica with different events on March 31, 2024. The members of parliament from several constituencies will host activities for the citizens to celebrate the festival with family, fun, and music.

Firstly, Melissa Skerrit– Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Constituency announced the celebrations for the Easter festival and invited the citizens for fun and festivities. It will be held on March 31 at Peebles Park Playground, aiming to promote the teaching of Jesus with a sequence of events.

Starting at 3 pm, the first event for the celebration will be “Hop on Over to our annual” in which the attendees will enjoy the true spirit of the season. The event will feature activities for the children that will bring a touch of artisan elegance to Easter.

The Egg Hunt will make the attendees discover hidden treasures within creamy 45% milk chocolate, adorned with craft jelly beans and natural sprinkles for a playful touch. The games will be part of the egg hunt where children will indulge in activities such as face painting, musical chairs, and other games.

The prizes will also be given to the winners of each game to motivate them to do work. The Easter Celebration will also enhance the collaboration and interaction between the citizens of the community of Roseau Central.

The Easter-themed movie will also be showcased on the big screen, which will start at 6:30 pm and the popcorn and treats will be provided to the residents. The citizens are also asked to bring their blankets during movie time.

The second celebration of the day will be held at Roseay Valley under the patronage of Minister Dr Irving McIntyre at Wotten Waven School Grounds. Minister extended invitations to the citizens and said that the event will feature Easter Egg Hunt.

He said,” This Easter season we are bringing some fun and cheer to our young ones as we launch our Easter Egg Hunt event.” The celebration will be about exciting surprises, games and lots more.

Starting at 3 pm, the children will also be given awards for their performances. The transportation will also be provided to the children.

The celebration of the Soufriere Constituency for the Easter Festival will be hosted by Minister Denise Charles at Pointe Michel Playing Field. The event will start at 1 pm, featuring egg hunts, games, and music. It will make families win prizes and create unforgettable memories.

Denise Charles also extended an invitation to the citizens to join the family fun day.