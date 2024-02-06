Dominica set to celebrate birthday of Bob Marley today

Dominica is all set to celebrate the birth anniversary of famous music icon- Bob Marley with the gracious event “Lyrics Under the Stars,” today

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica is all set to celebrate the birth anniversary of famous music icon- Bob Marley with the gracious event “Lyrics Under the Stars,” today. The event will start at 7 pm under the patronage of Alliance Française.

The entry fee for the adults at the birthday celebration will be $10, the fee for the students will be $5. The event will be held under the theme- “Conscious Poetry and Music.” The snacks, drinks, natural products and music will be available at the event.

Books and crafts will be available for sale at the event. The celebration aims to showcase Bob Marley’s life lessons and how he became a true sensation in the industry. Hailing from Jamaica, true dedication and hard work have made his life in the industry.

The celebration will focus on the legacy and timeless events of the life of Bob Marley. Recently, a film named “One Love”- a biopic of the legend has premiered in Jamaica. The aim of the movie is to enhance the awareness among the young generation about his life.

The premier was attended by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in Kingston.

Besides this, the family of Marley will also celebrate his birth anniversary with a packed schedule featuring concerts, music shows and an encore presentation of the One Love concert. In the concert, the life of the legend will be showcased.

Stars such as Chris Martin, Jesse Royal, Pam Hall, Lutan Fyah, and many more will attend the event.

Besides this, the name of the another concert is “People Get Ready” which will live broadcast at Queen Ifrica, Nadine Sutherland. Another special music presentation will be “Live at Bob’s”, which will showcase the Marley Natural Dispensary at the museum.

The Emancipation Park Concert will also celebrate Bob Marley’s legacy on February 6, 2024, and will be live broadcast on Tuff Gong TV’s YouTube Channel.