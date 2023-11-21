Dominica secures second straight victory in CONCACAF

Dominica Senior Men’s National Football Team secured its second straight victory against Turks and Caicos in the CONCACAF Nations League

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica Senior Men’s National Football Team secured its second straight victory against Turks and Caicos in the CONCACAF Nations League. The match was held at the A. O Shirly Recreational Centre in Tortola on Monday.

The National players Audel Laville and Winger Javid George showed great performance and led the team to secure a win in the match. The former scored two matches, and the latter got a goal off the bench. While securing the position in League B, winning the match made Dominica’s path even smoother.

The coach of the team, Ellington Sabin, made some changes to the squad. It defeated the British Virgin Islands last Thursday.

Under the captainship of Erskim Williams, the team played well and secured great places in the points table of the Nations League.

With an explosive start, the National Team put the team in front in the 15th minute of play. While covering the halftime break into 1-nil, the National Team showed great possession and opportunities and couldn’t increase their advantage.

In the second half, the Dominica Senior Men’s National Team had to withstand an early wave of pressure from the Turks and Caicos team. After some time, the team were able to turn things around.

Javid George showcased his performance as a substitute and made an immediate impact, getting the important second goal in the 61st minute to calm the nerves on the bench. Even after rain, there was a drop in the quality of play; Dominica was able to hold on in the end to secure the 2-nil win.

The victory in the match has once again made Dominica top Group C of League C. The team secured the 10 points and, more importantly, will be promoted to League B of the CONCACAF Nations League next year.

Earlier, the Dominica Senior Men’s National Team defeated the British Virgin Island and topped the chart of League C.

