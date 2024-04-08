Dominica President Sylvanie Burton secures spot in list of top Caribbean Global Leaders

President of Dominica- Sylvanie Burton has secured the spot in the list of the top Caribbean Global Leaders for 2024 .

Roseau, Dominica: The President of Dominica- Sylvanie Burton, has secured the spot in the list of the top Caribbean Global Leaders for 2024 which was released by the Caribbean Global Awards. While securing 10th place, Burton has been recognized as one of the top leaders.

The list of the Caribbean Global Awards was released last week, featuring the names of the top leaders of the Caribbean countries with the total votes they have received. The first position in the list was secured by President of Guyana- Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali who received 609 valid votes in the People’s Choice Category.

President Burton shared the spot with Actor Michel Reinette from Guadeloupe and showcased her popularity and presence within the general audience. Notably, she was elected as President of Dominica in September 2023 and created history by becoming the first woman and the first person of the indigenous Kalinago community to be elected to the position.

Before being elected president, she had also provided service to several departments since 2014, such as the Ministries of Community Development, Foreign Affairs, Trade, Youth and Social Services and the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization, Kalinago Upliftment, and Constituency Empowerment. She has served as the permanent secretary of these Ministries.

She has also served as the District Development Officer (DDO) and the development officer in the Ministry of Kalinago Affairs for an extended period. She has also gained experience in the field of justice and peace by working for 25 years.

President Burton also worked as a lay associate in the Roman Catholic Church for two decades as her educational background included a master’s degree in Project Management and a bachelor’s degree in Rural Development.

Caribbean Global Awards stated that the list marked the dedication and remarkable work of these leaders of the respective nations who have gained appraisal from the public. As per the list, ”The vision, commitment, and tireless efforts of the wider Caribbean community have been significantly contributed to the region’s prosperity and progress.”

The awards also extended wishes to the winners and said that their exceptional leadership have been recognized among the public. The aim of the list is to prosper the confidence among the leaders and reviewed their outstandig performance.

The second position in the list was secured by Prime Minister of Barbados- Mia Amor Mottley, third was secured by Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell. Prime Minister of Jamaica- Andrew Holness and Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew stood on the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

