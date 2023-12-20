Dominica: Portsmouth’s Christmas Market starts, know lineup of events

The event hosted by the Member of Parliament of Dominica- Fenella Wenham, will continue until December 23, 2023

Roseau, Dominica: Portsmouth Constituency’s Christmas Market has commenced on Monday. The event hosted by the Member of Parliament of Dominica- Fenella Wenham, will continue until December 23, 2023.

Parl Rep Wenham shared the schedule of the events of the Christmas Market and invited the citizens to participate. All the events will start at 6 pm. The market started with the grand opening, where the Music Lovers Band performed.

She said that the Christmas Market is the true celebration of joy, community and holiday cheer. The market schedule also promised exciting moments and treasures for everyone. The event is aimed at celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with the upliftment of small businesses.

Under the theme-“Tis the season to be merry in Portsmouth,” the event will serve as the platform for local marketers and manufacturers to sell their products across the constituency. Fenella Wenham also invited the street vendors to set up their booths in the market and promote the local goods in Dominica.

She said,” We’re deep into the festive spirit at the Portsmouth Constituency’s Christmas Market- a celebration of joy, community, and holiday cheer! Join us in the heart of the season, where the market schedule promises enchanting moments and treasures for everyone.”

Schedule of Christmas Market

On Monday, December 18, 2023: Grand Opening with Music Lovers Band

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023: Karaoke Competition. It will be hosted by Earl White

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Dance and Caroling. The performance will be given by Choirs and Dance Groups

On Thursday, December 21, 2023: Live Band and DJ will be given by DJ Melboom, DJ Kubuli and E Blessing

On Friday, December 22, 2023: Friday Lime with DJ Maxi and DJ Phoenix

On Saturday, December 23, 2023: Grand Festive with Riddim Knockaz and DJ Real Boss.

The Christmas market is a week-long celebration featuring twinkling lights and a wonderland of holiday treasures. It will also showcase the magic of local products

Fenella Wenham also hosted Christmas Village on December 14, 2023, at Buses Leave, Borough Square. She said that the event was all about creating memories and spreading holiday cheer.