Dominica: Portsmouth wins first place in points table of DFA-RTC Boys Competition 2024  

Roseau, Dominica: The Portsmouth team secured first place in the points table of the DFA-RTC Boys Competition 2024 of Dominica. The team won a total of ten points with the highest points in different categories.

The Portsmouth team played four matches and won three matches with zero losses and one draw. The team secured 12 GF, 3 GA, and 9 GD. On the other hand, the Castle Bruce team stood in the second position in the points table of the competition with a total score of 8 points.

Out of the four matches, the team won two matches and two draws with zero losses. The team wins 17 GF, 2 GA, and 15 GD. The third place in the competition was won by Pointe Michel with a total score of 7 points.

The team played four matches and secured victory in two matches with one draw and one loss. The team wins 17 GF, 4 GA, and 13 GD. Laplaine stood in the fourth position with a total score of 6 points with two victories and two losses. The team played four matches and won 20 GF, 10 GD, and 10 GA.

Roseau A secured the fifth position in the points table with a point win draw and zero victory. Roseau B stood in the sixth position in the points table with one point in the competition. The points table was won by the Portsmouth team after four rounds of matches in the DFA RTC Boys Championship 2024.

Earlier, the matches of round 32 of the DFA President Cup 2024 were unveiled which will start at 4 pm onwards at DFA Technical Centre. Four games will be held on the day with the promising weekend filled with intense competition and memorable moments.

The first match will be held between Busta Warner SC and Wayne George Academy and the second match will be held between Fond Cole UTD FC and Promex Harlem United SC. The third match will be held between Calibishie Diaspora FC and Connect 767 East Central FC and the fourth match will take place between DS FC and Kensbro UTD SC.