Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit to host press conference today

Roseau, Dominica: The Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, is all set to host a press conference today to discuss various matters of national importance. The conference will start at 10:00 am in the Ministry of Finance Conference Room Roseau.

The citizens can watch the conference live through the Facebook page of PM Roosevelt Skerrit and GIS Dominica. It will also air live on the Government of Dominica channel on YouTube. PM Skerrit invited the citizens to stay tuned in with the conference.

It is expected that Prime Minister Skerrit could address various matters of concern related to different socio-economic aspects such as housing, hospitals, education, the financial status of the country and agriculture.

In the last press conference, which was held on November 22, 2023, PM Roosevelt Skerrit provided updates on several projects, such as construction work in the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, International Airport, and Sperm Whale Reserve.

He also announced the salary increment for public officers and cabinet. He added that the parliamentarians will also receive an increment in their salaries along with public officers.

Besides this, PM Skerrit also outlined that Dominica has entered into a rental agreement with Agrico- a US-based generator rental firm. Under the agreement, the firm will provide two units generating three megawatts of electricity on lease in the last press conference.

Recently, the government of Dominica handed over keys to new climate-resilient homes to 73 families under the Housing Recovery Project. The handing over of the homes was part of the Christmas gift of the government to the citizens.

During the ceremony, PM Skerrit said that the government is working steadily towards its target of 5000 homes for the people as part of the housing revolution. He said,”We remain committed to transforming lives and securing the future of our citizens through home ownership.”

Today’s press conference will be PM Skerrit’s first conference in the month of December 2023.