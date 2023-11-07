Dominica Parish T10 cricket: St Andrew wins last match preliminary stage

St Andrew secured victory in the last and final match of the preliminary stage in the Dominica Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival

Roseau, Dominica: St Andrew secured victory in the last and final match of the preliminary stage in the Dominica Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival.

The team defeated St Joseph by 29 runs on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Londonderry Stadium.

While maintaining its undefeated record, the team has made its place in the semi-final round, which will start on Monday. The performance of the team has been lauded by the people of their community.

At the start, the toss was won by the St Joseph team, who chose to bowl first. However, the decision didn’t seem to perform well for the team.

St Andrew set the target of 137 after making 136 runs in 10 overs with the loss of two wickets. The highest scorer who played till the last bowl and remained not out was Vincent Lewis. For making 65 runs in the game, he received the Man of the Match award.

Besides this, Lewis was supported by the partnership of Jarome Loval and Sherlon George, and they made 26 and 20 runs, respectively. However, the former remained not out till the end of the match. The wicket of later was taken by Joshua Vidal of St Joseph.

The partnership between three players in batting set a good target for the St Joseph team, which they found difficult to chase.

With its fielding and bowling, St Andrew restricted St Joseph to 108 runs in 10 overs. The latter has lost its wickets. Ian Lewis played the innings of 50 runs while remaining not out throughout the game. The second-highest scorer of the team was Jamie Jno Batiste, who made 42 runs and played till the last ball of the game.

Vincent Lewis of St Andrew took one of their wickets.

Notably, the Sports Division of Dominica has returned with the matches of the T10 Cricket Festival on Sunday after a short break for the festivities. Dominica has celebrated the World Creole Music Festival, due to which the halt came into the game.

The match between the two teams was scheduled to be held on October 21, 2023. Due to the postponement, the finals of the tournament will be rescheduled.

Both the teams are from Zone A, so the match will determine the points standing of the zone in the tournament. The position of the teams will decide the qualifying teams for semi- final round.

Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival

Dominica has been hosting the cricket tournament at different stadiums to encourage students and enhance their cricketing skills. The tournament has commenced on October 7, 2023 and the team are divided into two zones ( Zone A and Zone B).

It is worth mentioning that St Andrew became the champions of the tournament last year.