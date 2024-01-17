Dominica: Newtown Juvenile wins friendly match of Harlem League

The aim of the match is to promote youth and women’s football teams and make the players participate in the sports activities.

Roseau, Dominica: Newtown Juvenile Football Academy U14 secured victory against Harlem Senior Women’s Football Team in the friendly match at Harlem Football League.

A friendly match was held between Newtown Juvenile Football Academy U14 and the Harlem Senior Women’s Football Team as part of the fixture in the TIMBO’s Suites Harlem Football League on Saturday (January 13, 2024).

The aim of the match is to promote youth and women’s football teams and make the players participate in the sports activities. The match was organised by the Harlem United Football League, and these two teams were invited for the preparation of several other leagues.

The Youngsters got the better of the ladies in a spicy affair. After an evenly contested first half of play, both teams went into the interval locked nil all.

The second half was a different affair as the U14s dominated to win by five goals to nil eventually. Captain J’swani Blaize and Lemarie Frederick got a Brace each(2 goals), and Stephan Depooter 1 goal for NJFA U14.

The promotion continues this weekend on Saturday at 6 pm with a U17 contest between the NJFA/HARLEM UNITED U17 and Goodwill Runners U17, and on Sunday at 5 pm, the Harlem United women’s team will come up against the Mighty Avengers women’s team.

Harlem Football League hosts such matches for the players of different schools to engage them in sports activities. Recently, the association organised the TIMBO’s Suites Football League between different teams, including Nature Scape, Mighty Avengers and Fond Cole.

Now, the league have reached its semi-final round in which Nature Scape has advanced. Mighty Avengers also got the chance to win in three games which were played in the football league. The matches are hosted at Bath Estate every Friday at 7 pm.

Earlier, Burt Motors Young Starz also qualified for the semi-final round with the three-round matches, which were held on Sunday, January 7, 2023. The matches were kicked off in December 2023 with several games of the Doubleheader in the football league.