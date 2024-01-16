Dominica: Nature Scape advances to semi-final of Harlem Football League

Nature Scape advanced to the semi-final of the TIMBO’s Suites Harlem Football League in Dominica on Sunday.

Roseau, Dominica: Nature Scape advanced to the semi-final of the TIMBO’s Suites Harlem Football League in Dominica on Sunday. The team defeated Fond Cole with a score of 2-1 and moved to the top of Zone A.

In the first match of a doubleheader on Sunday, 14th January 2024, TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League Nature Scape had to come from 1 goal down in the second half to move to the top of Zone A and ensure their qualification in the Semifinals.

They defeated Fond Cole 2 goals to 1 to move to 9 points from 3 wins. Troy Parker and Jonathan Abel scored for Nature Scape, and Anton Francis scored the lone goal for Fond Cole.

In game 2, Mighty Avengers and 767 Young Ballers both need a victory to secure automatic Semifinal qualification from Zone B played to a one-all draw to give 767 Young Ballers the upper hand in qualification as 767 Young Ballers have a game left while Mighty Avengers have played all their matches both teams are on 7 points with 767 Young Ballers having the better goal difference.

McNeal Joseph scored for Mighty Avengers and Shanon Stoute scored for 767 Young Ballers.

A goal each from McChris Morancie and Oneal Bedminster has given Burt Motor Young Stars a 2 nil victory over Kings Hill and a chance to qualify for the Knockout round in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League. The victory also destroyed Kings Hill’s chances for qualification from Zone A on Saturday, 13 January 2024.

The results of the match between Nature Scape and Fond Cole on Sunday, 14 January, will determine the fate of both Burt Motors Young Stars or Nature Scape in qualifying for the Knockout Round.

Bath Estate maintained the top spot on 9 points in Zone B of the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League, with an emphatic 10-goal to 2 victory over the Youthful NJFA/HARLEM United team.

Scoring for Bath Estate were Marvin Leblanc with a hat trick (3 goals), Randolph Peltier 2 goals and one goal each from Jeremiah Morancie, Carlvin Christopher, Jeremiah Henry, Marcellous Bonney and an own goal.

Mighty Avengers got their 2nd win in three games played in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League by 1 goal to nil over Boland’s Mini Mart Center FC.

Mc Neal Joseph scored the lone goal of the match, which turned out to be the winner for Mighty Avengers in the first half of play.

Cordell David was the Man of the Match. Matches to continue on Friday at 7 pm when Bath Estate will come up against NJFA/Harlem United.