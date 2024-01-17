Dominica named among 10 Sustainable Destinations in 2024 by BBC

Dominica has been featured among the top 10 Sustainable Destinations in 2024 by BBC Travel- a well-renowned international media platform.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica has been featured among the top 10 Sustainable Destinations in 2024 by BBC Travel- a well-renowned international media platform. From the Waitukubuli Sea Trail to Sustainable Luxury Eco- Resort, the Nature Isle of the Caribbean has emerged as the true gem on Earth.

The recognition marked the commitment and seriousness of Dominica towards its resilience and sustainability agendas. BBC Travel recalled the devastating period of the country during Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria and lauded its building back better steps.

At times, when Dominica was hard hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017, people were sceptical about its comeback and called it the “toughest phase in its history”. However, it has established itself under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, who vowed to become the “World’s First Climate Resilient Nation by 2030”.

Being a small island nation, Dominica is prone to natural calamities, making them start work on the building of the infrastructure, which can stand tall against category 5 Hurricanes. From the construction of the climate resilient homes, hospitals, roads and bridges to the Dominica Cable Car Project and the International Airport, the country has been progressing in several spheres.

Besides this, known as Nature Isle of the Caribbean, Dominica is home to lush green rainforests, 365 rivers, the world’s second-largest boiling lake, the Caribbean’s longest hiking trip- Waitukubuli Sea Trail and eco-tourists resorts. All these things make it a favourable destination to explore, spend vacations and enhance the sustainable experience.

In order to fulfil its sustainable agendas, Dominica has constructed eco-tourist resorts for the preservation of their natural resorts. The resorts included Secret Bay, Jungle Bay and the recently constructed Coulibri Ridge. The Eco-lovers prefer to visit the country to enhance their travel experience and gain the benefits of the luxurious availability of these resorts.

The offerings of the country attract tourists from across the globe and make them spend their vacations in a tranquil environment. In order to preserve its natural beauty, the country has been promoting eco-tourism aspects with the construction of several luxury eco-hotels, wellness facilities, and exquisite locations. The eco resorts of Dominica included Secret Bay, Jungle Bay, Tranquility Beach, Anichi Resort and Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa.

Notably, Secret Bay has been recognised as one of the most beautiful and sustainable resorts by Travel+ Magazine. It is known for its unique fusion of eco-tourism and luxurious elements. Besides this, Coulibri Ridge has also been recognised by Fodor as one of the world’s 60 most incredible hotels in their “Finest 2024” list.

Jungle Bay has also secured numerous recognition due to its blend of nature and luxury as the scenic view of Dominica from the resort is mesmerizing.

To their resilience vision, Dominica has been working to construct climate-resilient homes to provide free houses to the families who lost them during the natural calamities. Dominica has constructed 1500 homes and delivered them to deserving families and aimed to build 5000 homes.

Besides this, the government of Dominica has also constructed Marigot Hospital, which became the first to offer CT scan facilities to patients. With the state-of-the art medical facilities, the hospital has the ability to accommodate 75 beds.

In addition to that, 12 healthcare centres are also part of the agenda of the government of Dominica towards resiliency goals. In these centres, the patients are given the emergency treatment who are not in close proximity to the Marigot Hospital.

Geothermal Power Plant

In order to reduce carbon footprints, Dominica has been constructing a geothermal power plant which will operate in the Roseau Valley. The plant is being built with the ability to generate 10 MW of power. Once completed, the plant will move ahead towards its goal of climate resilience and sustainability by securing the power generation needs of Dominica.

Sperm Whale Reserve

Dominica is all set to establish the world’s first marine protected area for endangered species, which will be known as Sperm Whale Reserve. The step is aimed to protect marine life and mitigate the harsh impacts of climate change.

The government has also introduced an area of 3,00 square miles on the western side for the reserve. Notably, around 500 sperm whales will lead a life in the reserve of Dominica, making it a groundbreaking project in history.

Hence, Dominica has been transforming itself for the dynamic ad prosperous life, enabling the country to come forth in the list of leading countries of fulfilling sustainable agenda.