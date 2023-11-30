Dominica: MSC Explora 1 marks fifth inaugural call for 2023 cruise season

The cruise ship graced the shores of the country and marked the fifth inaugural call for the 2023/2024 season

Roseau, Dominica: MSC Explora 1 docked on the Woodbridge Bay Port of Dominica on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The cruise ship graced the shores of the country and marked the fifth inaugural call for the 2023/2024 season.

Dominica hosted the welcome ceremony for the tourists and made them experience the true heritage of the country.

Captain, crew, and passengers of MSC Explora 1 were welcomed by a delegation led by the Chief Technical Officer of the Ministry of Tourism, Rosillia Lawrence, Mayor of Roseau, Sandra Royer, Product Promotions Manager of Discover Dominica Authority, Odile Jno Baptiste and Marketing Assistant of HHV Whitchurch & Co Ltd, Montell James.

The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 1473, and it is supposed to bring a huge chunk of tourists across the world. The cruise vessel will make a total of four calls for the ongoing 2023/2024 cruise season.

It will bring tourists to the shores of Dominica and enhance the shores of the country. Discover Dominica shared glimpses of the docking of the cruise ship and welcomed the tourists with great enthusiasm.

Passengers engaged in tours to include tours to Mero Beach, Trafalgar Falls, Emerald Pool, Indian River boat tours, and the Cabrits National Park, among others.

Dominica is dubbed Nature Isle of the Caribbean and offers exceptional adventure. The adventures such as Freediving in Soufriere with Deep Dominica Freediving, Bubble Beach in Soufriere, Middleham Falls, Trafalgar Falls and Scotts Head are some of the best adventures in the country.

From transportation to eco-trips to private snorkelling tours and more, the cruise season in Dominica is in full swing. It provides the perfect chance for local vendors to expose their products to foreign tourists.

The cruise season is the perfect island getaway and a chance to explore unique adventures with their tour operators.

This week, five cruise ships will dock at the ports of Dominica and bring thousands of passengers and tourists from across the globe.

