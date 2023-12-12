Dominica: Movie Night returns to Roseau Christmas Village

Roseau, Dominica: Christmas Movie Night is all set to return in the Roseau Christmas Village at Botanical Gardens, Dominica. The movie night will be hosted at at 7 pm on December 12 and 13, 2023.

Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing and Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central, invited the citizens and said, ”The Christmas surprises keep coming, as our village has successfully opened, and we can’t wait for you all to come and enjoy with your family.”

Roseau Christmas Village officially opened in Dominica on December 8, 2023, at 7 pm, aiming to uplift the small business and local products. The village is known for its Christmas extravaganza, featuring games, shopping, treats and eats.

The Christmas Village will open at 6 pm and run through 11 pm from Monday to Thursday. On the other hand, the timings for Friday to Sunday will be from 4 pm to 12 pm.

On the official opening, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and Melissa Skerrit urged Dominicans to support the small businesses and artistic skills of local vendors.

The Gospel Concert has kickstarted the Christmas Village on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Under the theme- “The reason for the season”, the Jesus Gospel Concert featured performances of DJ AlFY, Umoja CHS Sign Language Club, Tashap and performers from the NIPP Gospel Song Contest.

Besides this, the patrons also participated in several programs such as Workshop sessions, Dance by Cathy’s Team, Encouragement to Youth, Mini Skits, and prayers.

Further, the Village has also been serving as the selling platform for the street vendors. They have given booths to sell their products to the Dominicans, and the tourists visit the country to celebrate Christmas.

All types of Decorative stuff, such as wreaths, Christmas bells, eatables, toys, small trees, gifts, dresses and many more, will be available at the booths.

The vendor booths will feature small business such as Dacollections, Delux, Details Matte, Diamond Kids La Sweet, Surprise Box, Digicel Dominica, DIVA Loves, Flow Dominica, Glitter Pop, Hauteside Bar and Grill, Jaydees Naturals, Jayjay’s Décor, Jollys Pharmaccy, KG Toy Store, KPP Operations, Elf Fun Zone, and many more.