Dominica Mas Jamboree Pageant postponed to April 2024, last show held in 2020

Roseau, Dominica: The highly anticipated Mas Jamboree Pageant has been postponed in Dominica to April 2024 as it was supposed to take place in February 2024. The pageant will be hosted by Dominica State College every year during Carnival season.

The college expressed regret in announcing the pageant’s postponement and said that they understood the significance of the event during the staging of Mas Domnik.

The college’s management authority said that the decision has been taken as the team is currently working through logistics, navigating preparations between the College’s blended modalities of interaction.

The college said that they are gearing up for the hosting of the pageant as they aim to ensure an unforgettable and secure experience for all. Despite the change in date, the college announced that they will accept applicants for participants, and the registration has opened.

The grand prize of $5000 ECD will be awarded to the winner of the pageant. The new date for the rescheduled Mas Jamboree Pageant will be announced soon in Dominica.

The college said that they understood that this change may cause great disappointment to students, long-standing and prospective partners and supporters of the pageant. The DSC’s Mas Jamboree Committee will remain steadfast in revisiting the structure of the pageant to improve its production later this year.

Notably, the pageant was also postponed last year to April in Dominica due to the delay in the preparation of the contest. The college invited the citizens for their further queries and thanked the people for their patience and understanding. It is important to note that the last show of the pageant was held on February 18, 2020, in which Law Enforcement Major- Deniscia Laurent secured victory.

After that, the school has been preparing to host the pageant and postponing it every year. Netizens expressed displeasure with the postponement and said that they now regret waiting for the pageant.

Netizens added that they are now thinking that the pageant will not take place again in any year, and they lost hope for its hosting.