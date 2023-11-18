Dominica is Friendliest Country in World: Conde Nast Traveller

Dominica has won the 2023 Readers Choice Awards, by Conde Nast Traveller in the category of “The Friendliest Country in the World”

Dominica has won the 2023 Readers Choice Awards, by Conde Nast Traveller in the category of “The Friendliest Country in the World”. Dominica stands at the first position with Fiji at 2nd and Namibia at the 3rd position.

The accolade has added one another milestone in the award history of Dominica. It is declared as the most welcoming destination from all the corners of the globe.

The ranking for the 2023 Readers Choice Awards, by Conde Nast Traveller in the category of “The Friendliest Country in the World” are as follows:

Dominica Fiji Namibia Botswana Cambodia Lebanon New Zealand Tanzania Ireland

Dominica is acknowledged as the friendliest island that is as welcoming as Home. The people of Dominica are ready to share their love for their country with tourists and visitors.

Dominica is an island that has a lot to offer to the visitors and people treat each other with love and compassion. They deliver great hospitality and customer service.

Dominica is also known as the “Nature’s Island” because of its scenic natural beauty of beaches , mountains, rainforests, hot springs, coastline and colourful hamlets. Dominica is a place worth exploring.

The Conde Nast is regarded as one of the most esteemed travel journals in the industry. The prestigious Conde Nast Readers Choice Award is an annual celebration to acknowledge brands and businesses at the top in their field in the travel industry.

The awards are given under 18 categories reflect what the audience of the CN loves, remains loyal to and can’t wait to experience within every sector of travel.

The voting’s started on 1st April 2023. The readers of CN casted their votes and shared their travel knowledge of the top places, hotels, resort, cities, countries, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports, cruise lines, travel fixers and more that Conde Nast readers rate around the world.

Conde Nast Traveller asked our readers to vote for the countries they consider home to the friendliest people in our 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. The winners also reflect those countries who have amassed the loyal support of the CN readers.