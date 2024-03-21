Dominica Hike Fest 2024 set to return, events unveiled

Hike Fest 2024 is all set to celebrate the natural resources of Dominica under the theme “Nature is Calling” from May 4 to 25, 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: Hike Fest 2024 is all set to celebrate the natural resources of Dominica under the theme “Nature is Calling” from May 4 to 25, 2024. The registration for the hikers has been opened, inviting the tourists to participate in the lineup of the videos.

The calendar of the events has been unveiled, outlining the chance to explore Dominica and its natural resources efficiently. The festival is designed for people who want to experience adventure in places such as Dominica hiking trails and the Waitukubuli National Trail.

The Hike Fest 2024 is known as the celebration of the natural landscapes and vibrant culture of Dominica, featuring events for hiking enthusiasts and nature lovers. It will invite tourists from across the globe to participate in such adventurous activities.

For the first event, the adult tourists will be asked to hike from Penville to Capuchin, while the teen adults will hike from Cabrits to Capuchin. The event will be held on May 4 which is Segment 13 of Waitukubuli National Trail of Dominica.

The second event of the fest will be Jaco Flats which is a Maroon encampment of escaped slaves. The hikers will tour the area and explore the natural offerings of Dominica on May 11, 2024. Segment 5 of the National Trail will feature a tour from Pont Casse to Emerald Pool, which will be held on May 18, 2024.

The night hike will take place on May 25, 2024.

Dominica’s hiking trails feature waterfalls, rivers, lakes, mountaintops, volcanic landscapes, village communities, and heritage sites. The tourists choose from hikes that take an hour to those that last all day. The trails in the island nation suit all holiday schedules and levels of ability.

The world’s second-largest boiling lake and Waitukubuli National Trail provide a natural, authentic, and vibrant environment to tourists. Through the hike fest, the attendees will get the chance to explore tons of activities that are unique to the region and the world.

Another wonder in Dominica is Cabrits National Park which protects tropical forests, coral reefs, and wetlands and serves as the proper place for hiking. It occupies 1,313 acres in Dominica and was established in 1986.

Further, the Waitukubuli National Trail of Dominica is a 200km trail on a single Caribbean island that is made up of 14 segments. Each segment has its own characteristics, which include forest, mountain, river, coast, farmland, and village.