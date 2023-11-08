Dominica Grammar School wins match in Football Competition  

Dominica Grammar School secured victory in the match of the Sports Division Secondary Schools Football Competition on Tuesday (November 7, 2023)

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica Grammar School secured victory in the match of the Sports Division Secondary Schools Football Competition on Tuesday (November 7, 2023). The five games have been hosted under the league on this day.

The team defeated North East Comprehensive School by five goals as the latter one made one goal. The good scorers for the team remained Geovanni George, who scored two goals. Besides this, other players, Chance Marshall, Jesse Hillaire and Lyonele Langlaise, scored one goal each.

On the other hand, Neron Abraham scored the lone goal for NECS.

Some of them were doubleheaders, and some were simple games in the fields of Stock Farm and Newtown.

In the first game, Saint Marry’s Academy defeated the Goodwill Secondary School by six goals to 2. The game was held in Stock Farm. Scoring for SMA were Shermal John 2, Gerald Loblack, Jervonni Degallerie, Myles Durand and Flint Maffei 1 goal each.

Deandre Peltier and Owen Greenaway scored 1 goal each for GSS.

In game three at Newtown, the defending Champion Castle Bruce Secondary School hammered newcomers ORION Academy by 19 goals to nil.

Turie Christmas scored (A Glut) 4 goals, Ravon Coipel, Allison Gasper and Taran George got a (hattrick) 3 goals each, with DeAndre Francis and Lashawn Joseph scoring a (Brace) 2 goals each and Gauriel Lawrence 1 an own goal from an ORION player completed the scoring.

Games will continue on Friday, 10th November 2023.

The fourth game included a doubleheader in Dublanc between the Portsmouth Secondary School and the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School in the U15 and U20 Divisions.

In the U15 Division, the Portsmouth Secondary School defeated the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School by 3 goals to 1.

Scoring for PSS were Nacloye Benjamin 2 goals, and Kessim Bethelmie 1

Davidson Coipel scored the lone goal for ITSS.

In the U20 Division, the Portsmouth Secondary School also defeated the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School by 3 goals to 2.

Jeriah Lewis, Nashon Leslie and Je’dyan Lockhart scored 1 goal each for PSS

Phillip Mathew and Evenslo Estervens scored 1 goal each for ITSS.

