Roseau, Dominica: Dominica is gearing up for the Grand Bay 2024 Reunion, which is scheduled to be held from May 11 to May 20, 2024. The reunion will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Geneva uprising which falls in May 2024.

The Grand Bay 2024 Reunion is organised to coincide with the anniversary of the Geneva uprising which falls in May of 2024, and also with the celebration of the village feast of St. Isidore the same month.

The Reunion will highlight the history and cultural heritage of Grand Bay and will make both the Reunion and Isidore a grand historic and cultural celebration. The theme of the celebration was “Runion’s 24 for Isidore resilient against all odds.”

Phillip Francis, better known as Unicef, was the leader of the Geneva uprising that began in February of 1974 and ended in May of the same year. It opened the way for Grand Bay people to get much-needed land to farm and build houses.

Elias Nassief, who originated from Lebanon, was the owner of the 423-acre Geneva Estate. He was forced to flee after estate houses were burned down, cattle slaughtered, tree crops cut down, and his life threatened.

Netizens reacted to the reunion and said that it was the perfect platform for celebrating and paying tribute to the culture and heritage of Grand Bay. One of the users said that the reunion would bring people together with their kids and families and make them learn about their culture.

The reunion will feature a big bang-like breakfast fete, bringing more visitors and revenue to the village. It will make a great gathering for families at home and abroad as it will reconnect daily in small and large groups.

Several fun activities, music, entertainment and food will be part of this event as the reunion will be closer to the biggest fete on the island.

Grand Bay reunion is part of the big celebration in Dominica as the cultural display is celebrated with numerous activities.