Dominica Freediving Competition to return, feature 18 athletes

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica’s International Freediving Depth Competition is all set to return for the second time in 2023. The competition kicked off on Friday, November 10, 2023, and will end on November 20, 2023, at Soufriere.

The competition will feature 18 elite athletes from the US, Chile, Japan, Colombia, UK, France and Mexico fighting against each other for the title on the shores of Dominica.

Besides this, there will also be a safety team of 5, 2 judges and a photographer, Daan Verhoeven. The judges and a photographer are specialized in freediving for the event.

The competition will position Dominica as a premier freediving destination. It will also lay the foundation to host a World Championship and World Record attempts.

Every day, the teams will gather up at Soufriere for a Sunset Paddle with Soufriere Outdoor Centre at 4: 30 pm. On Friday, the divers gave an incredible and thrilling start to a competition where they indulged in several activities.

Notably, the main sponsor of the event is Soufriere Outdoor Centre, which is the pioneer of the WaituKubuli National Sea Trail. The centre added that they are committed to promoting adventure tourism in Dominica.

As the competition kicked off on Friday, Aquacity Freediving, UK shared some snapshots of the first day and expressed pleasure to be back on the shores of Dominica.

It added,” We are super happy to be diving with Deep Dominica Freediving at their competition.” They called it the most incredible place, above and below the water. While extending gratitude, the team said,” Thanks to such as brilliant safety team for looking after us.”

Notably, the first edition of Freediving Competition 2023 was held in June. In the competition, a total of 51 individuals took part. Of which 40 were freedivers, 20 were athletes, 4 were judges and 6 were members of the Safety team.

As per the Discover Dominica Authority, the competition is designed with performance and safety in mind, with thousands of dollars worth of prizes from the industry leaders up for grabs.

Earlier, the competition was internationally sanctioned by AIDA and CMAS. It also brought new National records for various nations, which were:

Cassia Raina Barnard-Royer – DOMINICA 30 m (CWTB and FIM)

Matthew Armstrong – BARBADOS 51 m (CWTB)

Emily Padjen – USA 85 m (FIM)

Carol Carrasco – CHILE 69 m (CWT)

Javiera Pinto – CHILE 62m (FIM) ; 65 m (CWTB)

Johanna Loch-Allen – BARBADOS 28 m (CNF); 40 m (CWTB); 51 m (CWT)

Ericka Carrera – ECUADOR 42 m (FIM); 35 m (CNF)

FIM – Free Immersion

CNF – Constant Wieght No Fins

CWT and CWTB – Constant Weight with monofin or bi fins

