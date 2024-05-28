Dominica follows clear developmental path despite hurdles by UWP

The unwavering support and commitment of PM Skerrit is following development with leaps and bounds despite being hit by the hurdles created by the United Workers Party (UWP).

Roseau, Dominica: The growth and development of Dominica is the prime concept which Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is laying focus on. The dedication and commitment of the Prime Minister knows no limit, and is working on various projects to make a country the best place to live in.

The government is unstoppable when it comes to the country’s progress. The unwavering support and commitment of PM Skerrit is following development with leaps and bounds despite being hit by the hurdles created by the United Workers Party (UWP).

The Dominican government is stepping ahead with the best strategies, shining bright over all the cheap actions of the opposition. Where the United Workers Party (UWP) is coming up with evil intentions, the Skerrit led administration is failing them with their strengthened progressive commitment.

Major Developmental projects undergoing in Dominica

Dominica has embarked on the journey of being World’s First Climate Resilient Nation by 2030, and is following such a path for its achievement that would take the country to the heights. Several of the projects going in the nation would transform the country as the projects going in the nation are for the overall development from infrastructure to tourism.

International Airport Project

The construction work at the international Airport is progressing rapidly. And, the work going on runway 15 is going to be a predominant landing and take-off area. As per the reports, it has come into light that the opposition has an eye on the project, is taking forward certain of the actions so the construction can be halted.

However, today, Denise Charles- the Tourism Minister of Dominica gave a statement that the functioning of the airport would start from the year 2027. Such a statement clearly signals the authority’s steadfast commitment towards development.

Dominica Cable Car Project

The World’s longest cable car will soon grace the beauty of Dominica with a significant addition to the tourism aspect. This prestigious project would bring a new level of excitement and adventure to Dominica. With this, it has been projected that tourism growth will increase by three times with the running of cable car.

The cable car will give easy access to reach Boiling Lake which is the world’s second largest hot spring. During the journey to Boiling lake through cable car, the tourists will experience breathtaking views of Morne Trois Pitons National Park which is a World Heritage Site recognised by Dominica.

Dominica Housing Project

Under the housing project, the government is handing over the keys of climate resilient houses to the deserving families. Melissa Skerrit- the minister of housing and urban development is leading the project.

The distribution of climate resilient houses was taken into consideration due to the devastation to the country by Hurricane Maria. This initiative is poised in the country with the aim to revolutionize the infrastructure of the country.

Considerably, the significant count of 5000 climate resilient houses was announced to be granted to the citizens. Out of which, 2000 have already been given. And, are benefitting the citizens.

The government is providing resilient homes to the citizens that can withstand hurricane-force swings. With the introduction of the housing programme, the government ensures that the houses given to the citizens are resilient to meet the challenges posed by the natural disasters and climate change.

Geothermal Project

Dominica’s geothermal project would be a revolutionary project as it would bring an energy revolution to the country. With this, the country will have access to cheaper energy which further will enhance the opportunities.

The project is introduced in the country with the consideration that there are several of the parts of Dominica that require electricity. And, the geothermal plant would provide support to the country by enhancing the energy sector.

Cabrits Marina

This project is a significant step towards boosting the local economy and country’s prosperity. This Saturday only, the groundbreaking ceremony of Cabrits Marina in Portsmouth took place. This project marks a step towards sustainable development, will be a turning point for the community and the nation.

Through this project, even the world’s largest yachts will be able to dock in as the super yacht Marina Basin has the dimensions of over 50,000 square meters and there will be slips for 100 yachts.

Just this is not the limit, there are several other projects as well undergoing in the nation that include Sperm Whale reserve, Cruise village, other infrastructural projects including construction of schools, roads and bridges that aim at strengthening the position of country worldwide.