Roseau, Dominica: The farmers in Dominica are now eligible to take loans for up to $30,000 at a 5% interest rate for the cultivation of White (Irish) Potatoes. The Ministry of Agriculture said that the process of the approval of the loan will be fast, and there will be a six-month grace period for paying it.

The initiative is part of the government of Dominica, which takes place through the collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Blue and Green Economy and the National Foundation of Dominica Ltd.

The aim of the loan facility is to uplift the agriculture sector, enhance farmers and promote the local products of Dominica. As per the facility, the larger amounts can be considered on its merit for the farmers.

The facility will allow the farmers to gain valuable financial assistance for the purchasing of tools, equipment, labour, inputs and other associated costs.

Besides this, the Ministry of Agriculture of Dominica also announced the technical guide for the cultivation of the white potato.

Irrigation Requirements (per acre)

Approximately 20-40 inches of rainfall is required over the growing period.

Under irrigation~ 28,000-42,000 gallons per week.

Choice of cultivar

Based on market demands and environmental requirements. E.g. white and red-skinned varieties

Choose certified Elite or Super Elite seeds.

Soil type

The farmers need to make it Cultivated on a wide range of soil types. However, sandy loam is best.

The Soils should be rich in organic matter with a pH of 5-7 is recommended.

The Soil must be well drained with good moisture retention.

Site selection

Land should be flat or slightly sloped and free from any obstacles or shadows.

Select fields that are well-drained, open and ventilated.

Avoid areas that are prone to flooding.

Avoid areas where Solanaceae crops (e.g. tomatoes) were previously grown in the last 2-3 years.

Planting schedule

Planting season is from Oct –Feb. However, Ideal planting times in the South region are from Dec-Jan and from Oct-Dec in the Northeast region.

Fertiliser and other inputs

Fertiliser application should be based on the results from a soil test conducted at least four weeks before planting. The results can be useful for at least two years.

Fertilizer and other inputs (continued)

Generally, fertilizer can be added in inorganic or inorganic forms. Nitrogen is required at 95kg, potassium 125kg and phosphorous 10kg per acre. The rule of thumb is 15.15g of NPK per seed or 1.5kg (3.3 lb) per 100 ft. furrow.

Micronutrients are also required. Bio-stimulants and homemade compost teas are reported to be good additions.

Weekly application of fungicides in rotation is recommended.

Rotation

A 3-5-year rotation is recommended to reduce the build-up of pathogens.

Avoid crops from the same family and rotate with non Solanaceae crops like turmeric and ginger which can be planted directly into the old furrows..

Land Preparation

Utilize the stale seedbed technique to reduce weeds.

Start land preparation at least two weeks before planting. Planting normally starts from Dec-Jan in the South region and from Oct-Dec in the Northeast region.

Plough to a depth of 1ft; harrow at least apart between furrows.

Organic matter (compost) can be incorporated into the soil at this stage.

Planting

Air-dry seed tubers before deform and visually inspect for (e.g. rotting, spots c, bruising).

Use sprouting seed tubers to ensure viability and reduce weed competition.

Broadcast NPK fertilizer in furrows and cover with at least 2 inches of soil before planting seeds.

Plant seed tubers greater that 25mm 12 inches apart, and seed tubers less that 25mm can be planted 10 inches apart.

Germination (Weeks 1-2)

Mould plants 1-2 weeks after germination or when the plant is 8 to 12 inches tall.

Apply timely and preventative fungicides in rotation for diseases, especially for late blight.

Observe for mole crickets and use insecticides where applicable. However, early preventative measures should be taken for lands with a history of mole crickets.

Applied good management practices, e.g. the removal of disease plants, and the sanitation of tools.

Vegetative (Weeks 3-5)

Monitor weekly for pests and diseases on both the upper and lower foliage.

Conduct weekly and timely preventative applications of fungicides in rotation.

Apply appropriate pesticides for the control of insects and mites where applicable, and monitor caters, especially armyworms, because of their armyworms’ ability to breed and feed rapidly.

Tuberization (Weeks 5-9)

Apply the second application of NPK with micronutrients 4-6 weeks after planting for maximum yield.

Mould plants to cover 8-10 inches of the stem to prevent sunlight from reaching the developing tubers.

Conduct weekly and timely preventative fungicides in rotation

Monitor and apply appropriate pesticides for mites and insects.

Maturation (Weeks 10-14)

Monitor plant between 70-100 days for signs o s of maturity, e.g. when leaves turn from green to yellow and to brown, and stems die back.

Apply fungicides weekly to prevent fungal spores from washing down on the tubers.

Harvest a few tubers to confirm maturity tubers bruise less when fingers.

Improved skin quality can be achieved by removing the vines (top killing). However, the climate must be monitored as prolonged wet periods, and high soil temperatures can cause deformation.

Harvesting (Weeks 13-15)

Harvest between 13-15 weeks when the outside is dry and the temperatures are the

During the early morning or late afternoon is ideal.

Harvest tubers by hand with the aid of a fork or mechanically.

Exercise care when harvesting to prevent cuts and bruises on the tubers

Transport harvested tubers from the field in crates.

Post Harvesting