Dominica: Farmers advised to clear land for White Potato Season

Roseau, Dominica: Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Blue and Green Economy issues a notice regarding White Potato Season 2023 – 2024 with an aim of crop establishment in the region.

In an issued notice, the ministry has invited the interested farmers in establishing the crop. Also the ministry has mentioned the contact number along with all the interested formers, on which they have to inform about the same.

Moreover, they can contact the Regional farmer service center and the National white Potato Coordinator as well. Such an action will help the ministry to keep a check and record on the activity regarding the same.

In this regard only, the ministry has also advised the farmers about starting the preparations for the crop cultivation. The advice is announced for the land clearing as well.

Further, the ministry added that the preparations need to be commenced as early as possible as most importantly the planting season is about to mark its arrival.

Considerably, the material required for the plantation is seeds namely; Desiree and Spunta seed are expected to be received in the early days of coming month December.

Moving ahead, there are several varieties of White Potatoes which are as follows:

Desiree

Spunta

EL Mundo

Carl White

Significantly, these have provided outstanding results over the years to the region which marks its importance to be cultivated in the region.

White Potatoes are also recognized as a quick cash crop and commit the return of the amount invested on it after about 90 days (three months) of the plantation.

When considering the past records for the White Potato cultivation, last year in June the discussion was held regarding White Potato production in Dominica where all the stakeholders gathered at Jungle Bay Resort and Spa.

The gathering aimed at discussing the shortcomings and success regarding the harvesting. Also, the actions required for the betterment were discussed.

