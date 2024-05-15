Dominica constructing 16 modern apartment-style housing units at Penville

The construction of the houses is progressing rapidly at two housing sites at Penville and Woodfordhill in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: The construction of the houses is progressing rapidly at two housing sites at Penville and Woodfordhill in Dominica. Minister of Housing and Urban Development Melissa Skerrit announced that around 16 modern apartment-style units are set to be handed over.

While sharing insights into these projects, Melissa Skerrit expressed pleasure and said that the development marked a step forward in providing contemporary Living Spaces to citizens and enhancing their lifestyles.

A total of 10 housing development sites are currently under construction as part of Penville’s social housing efforts. Melissa Skerrit termed it an integral part and said that they had provided jobs to around 10 contractors from the communities for the construction of the houses, bringing their expertise and their local knowledge to the table.

In addition to that, a total of eight standalone housing units and two toy-storey buildings are under construction in the Woodfordhill community in Dominica. Each unit will contain three bedrooms, two toilets, baths, a kitchen, a dining area, a laundry area, and a Porch.

Melissa Skerrit said that due to land availability and careful planning, the government of Dominica has introduced a modern apartment style of living, ensuring comfortable and sustainable housing for the residents of these two communities.

With numerous ongoing housing projects, thousands of citizens are already benefiting from the Housing Programmes, and the initiative is poised to revolutionize the island’s infrastructure.

The government of Dominica has been providing resilient homes to the citizens that can withstand hurricane-force swings and seismic activity. Melissa Skerrit said,”We are committed to not only providing housing, but also ensuring that these developments are resilient to the challenges posed by the natural disasters and climate change.”

She asserted that the government aimed to build homes that stand the test of time and provide a safe haven for generations to come. Melissa Skerrit added that these projects stand as a testament to the power of collaboration and the determination of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.