Dominica: Come Ride with Us invites cyclists for fun

“Come Ride with Us by Dominica Cycling Association” is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Roseau, Dominica: “Come Ride with Us by Dominica Cycling Association” is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023. From 6: 30 pm, the participants will enhance their skills and entertain the audience.

The ride will be held for fun and to help raise funds for several humanitarian projects launched by the association. Individuals with bicycles of all categories are welcome to join the ride. The bicycles, such as Mountain, BMX, etc, will be part of the event.

The bike ride will start from the Roseay Bayfront and journey through Bath Estate. Then, it will lead on to Champagne and back to the bayfront.

Dominica Cycling Association shared the post and invited the participants to be part of the event. It will support the DCA Fundraising Ride for fun.

Dominica has been working to strengthen the sporting sector by encouraging athletes in several fields. Cycling is one of their sport, aiming to enhance the determination and resilience of the athletes. Every year, the association host the event to bring a positive attitude among the players about cycling.

In a country with lush green rainforests, the world’s second-largest boiling lake, sun-kissed beaches and luxury resorts, the cyclists will be able to embark on their journey. They will enjoy every view of the nature island and feel the presence of true elegance around them.

Every year, the Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championship takes place. Countries of the Caribbean region participate in the event and win prizes. Dominica is also one of them, and cyclists represent their country on the big platform.

It brings opportunity for the players to prepare for any kind of international championships. The same work has also been done through events such as “Come Ride with Us”. It serves as the platform for the cyclists to set their pace according to the requirements of the competitions.

Besides this, the event is known as critical for the health of Dominica citizens. It also aimed to make people lead their lives with good health. Cycling serves as the good platform for anyone to stay heathy and disease free.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com