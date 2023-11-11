Dominica: Castle Bruce wins two matches in Secondary Schools Football

Castle Bruce Secondary School secured victory in two matches of the Sports Division Secondary Schools Football Competition on Friday at Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Castle Bruce Secondary School secured victory in two matches of the Sports Division Secondary Schools Football Competition on Friday at Dominica.

In both matches, the school defeated Goodwill Secondary School to maintain their undefeated start to the season in all the age categories.

The first game between these two schools was held in the doubleheader at Stock Farm in the U15 Division. The Goodwill Secondary School lost the match by nine goals to nil.

Scoring for Castle Bruce Secondary were Taran George’s 4 goals, Caleb Dangleben’s 2 goals, Aseph Bannis’s and Jerrel Charles’s 1 goal each and an own goal by a Goodwill Secondary School player completed the scoring.

In the second game in the U20 Division the Castle Bruce Secondary School also defeated the Goodwill Secondary School by three goals to nil.

Goal scorers for the Castle Bruce Secondary, Terence Winston, Cody Cuffy and Kirt Stoute getting 1goal each.

Besides this, the Sports Division of Dominica also hosted four matches of the Secondary Schools Football Competition.

The results of the other matches are:

Two matches were played in the U17 Division. In game 1 in Dublanc the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School won over the North East Comprehensive School by 3 goals to 1.

Terkwante Woodman scored 2 goals and Kody James 1goal for the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School, Kershawn Esprit got the lone goal for the North East Comprehensive School.

In game two at Newtown the Portsmouth Secondary School and the Dominica Grammar School played a exciting 4 all draw. Dominica Grammar School had to come back from 4 goals to 2 down late in the second half to salvage a draw.

Je’ dyan Lockhart and Nashon Lessy scored 1 goal each with Jeriah Lewis getting 2 goal for Portsmouth Secondary School.

Goal Scorers for the Dominica Grammar School, Geovanni George got 2 goals, Angel Bellot and Jesse Hilaire got 1 goal each.

In the U15 Division the Portsmouth Secondary School defeated the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School by 3 goals to 1. Scoring for PSS were Nacloye Benjamin 2 goals and Kessim Bethelmie 1

