Dominica Cancer society to host free cancer screening in observance of World Cancer Day

The Dominica Cancer Society will be joining the global community in observing world cancer awareness day on Sunday, 4th February 2024. The general public is invited to join members of the Dominican cancer society, Roseau support group at the Kingston Baptist church.

The cancer support group will host cancer check services at Portsmouth catholic church on Sunday, 4th February 2024.

The theme for this years World cancer day observance is “Close the care gap”. It speaks to come together collectively to close the gap that will either prevent individuals from receiving timely diagnosis and treatment or delays treatment on a count of social concerns.

“A message on the occasion is supposed to be the released by the minister of health. We ask for the continuous support of the general public in observing world cancer awareness day” says Dominican Cancer Society.

World Cancer Day aims towards raising awareness, encouraging its prevention, early detection, and timely treatment. United efforts globally will help to fight against and control this widespread health issue.

The Bethesda Methcast Methodist cancer and aids support team is going to host free Screening on Saturday, 3rd February 2024 at the Bethesda Methodist church hall from 10:00AM .

The camp will be under the supervision of Dr Verna Alfred , FNP Chairmaine Julien and other health care providers.

This event aims to further raise continuous awareness about cancer, the challenges faced while seeking cancer care, and also providing free cancer screenings for participants.

Various free services are going to be provided in observance of World cancer day. Examinations like PSA test for Men’s Health and Breast examinations, pap smears for women’s heath will take place. Moreover , Blood pressure checks , blood sugar checks, diabetes, weight checks and dietary advices will be given to the attendees.

Cancer is the leading Cause of Death Worldwide, accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The risk of cancer can reduce by making healthy lifestyle choices.