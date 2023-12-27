Dominica Calypso Quarter Finals 2024 to feature 32 participants

Calypso Quarter Finals 2024 is all to take place on January 13, 2024, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Calypso Quarter Finals 2024 is all to take place on January 13, 2024, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica. 32 contestants will participate, out of twenty participants will advance to the next round, and twelve will go back to the board.

The participants will showcase their talents on the stage of Mass, Social Commentary and Class.

Dominica Calypso Association invited the patrons to support their favourite contestants and experience the joy of the season. The finals of the competition are promised to be a night of music, dance and celebration.

The prices of the tickets are also outlined. The patrons can get the regular tickets for $40 and the Gate at $50. The price of the ticket for the limited seating is $60, and streaming is $15 USD. The event will be sponsored by Coca-Cola, BidEdge, DBS Radio, TV, Vibes and DOMLEC.

32 participants will showcase their skills, which will include:

Comforter

Joy

Jaydee

Mighty D

Chris B

Daddy Chess

Black Diamond

Mighty Omee

Shadow Flow

Dice

Checker

Bingo

Healer

The Bobb

Karessa

Tasha P

Checko

Explosion

Shanice

Soul Puss

Royette

Observer

AbiYah Yisrael

Trensetter

Myka

Sye

De Webb

Jamma B

Liberator

De Oracle

Enlightener

2024 Calypso Quarter-Finalists have showcased impeccable preparation with their attire. They delighted the audience with their talents and made their place in the final round. Calypso veteran Sye triumphantly returned to the calypso stage at the elimination round with the spot number 17. She sang “Take your Foot Gangster Gun Slinger” and secured her place in the 2024 quarterfinals.

The 25th performance at the elimination was Lady V, showcasing impeccable preparation with her attire and delighted the audience. She sang the 2024 calypso “Six for a Nine”; however, she will not advance to the quarterfinals.

Further, Lord Thunder, the second participant of the elimination round of Calypso, showcased his signature wit and sang the song “Bring Them In’. However, he was not able to advance to the quarterfinals.

Calypsonian Royette also graced the stage at number 8 and delivered a heartfelt plea for community unity with her compelling calypso, “The Village Matters”. She has also moved forward to the quarterfinals.