Dominica Cable Car Project to show rapid progress in the New Year: PM Skerrit

Roseau, Dominica: The much-awaited Cable Car Project of Dominica will see continued progress in the New Year 2024. Speaking during the press conference, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said that the project is rapidly advancing in the Roseau Valley.

Shedding light on the project, PM Skerrit said that the construction of the cable car will enhance the opportunities in the tourism industry and drive economic progress.

Dominica has started work on the construction of the world’s longest Detachable Monocable Cable Car with a length of 6.6 kilometres. With the project, the 6 hours long trek of the boiling lake will be covered as it will provide a safe and quick journey.

As per the reports, the project will take two years to complete and further record its name in the Guinness World Records. The Minister of Tourism- Denise Charles, announced that the cable car project would cost around $275 million.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also shared the details of the project at the Diaspora Forum 2022, which took place on October 26, 2022. He said that the project is a groundbreaking opportunity for the tourism industry and the local community looking for employment.

He said that the project would be the major attraction in Dominica as the number of cruise people will be increased by 80,000. He added that the project will not only attract tourists but also generate extensive employment for locals.

As per reports, more than 100 Dominicans would be given employment during the construction phase of the cable car project. Besides this, the over 200 will get business indirectly, which will include taxi drivers, souvenir shops, local food vendors, tour guides and many others.

Along with that, the project will also come up with new opportunities for the hotel industry as the tourists would be attracted to the mesmerising environment of Boiling Lake Dominica, which they can access easily.

The journey on the cable car will provide a chance to explore the true natural beauty of Dominica. The tourists will pass through Morne Trois Pitons National Park, lush tropical forests which merge with spectacular volcanoes and other attractions.

The cable car project will multiply the tourism industry by seven times, providing numerous opportunities for local residents.