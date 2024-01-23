Dominica Cable Car Project shows great sign of progress in construction phase

The assembly of the tower has been completed in the ongoing construction work of Dominica’s world’s longest Cable Car Project.

In recent developments on the site, the reports outline that the work has been progressing rapidly, as the tower 1, 7 and 8 have successfully been installed.

The construction of the much-anticipated Cable Car Project started in January 2022 in Dominica, aiming to take passengers on a journey from Roseau to the world’s second-largest boiling lake.

As per reports, the project is set to transform the tourism industry in Dominica, with a projected growth of over three times once the cable car is operational. Besides this, it is also expected to provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Considering the recent developments on the site, multiple completions have shown significant signs of growth. The reports suggest that the excavation of Tower 1 and 13 is in progress and the excess material is relocated off-site.

Along with that, the micropile drilling and grounding of Tower 8 have been completed with the commencement of the micropile drilling of Tower 7. The construction of Towers 9, 10, 11, and 12 has also shown progress as their excavation has been completed. Besides this, the excavation of building foundations F2 started as the blinding concrete has been poured.

Other developments at Cable Car Project

In the area of LCS Ropeway and Doppelmayr Ropeway, the deadman anchor logs have been completed and 39 of 43 GR weight platforms have been prepared. The 240 of 280 concrete weights have been cast and piled on the site, and all guy rope lines have been re-cut. With the final tree cutting, the line 1 and 2 winch pads are casted.

Rigging pallets have been assembled for flying during the construction of the cable car project.

In addition to that, the construction work at the top station of the cable car project has been progressing well. Improvements have been made at the trail work of the top station, resulting in the digging of the LSC 18 tower foundation. The excavation of the anchor hole and weight platforms has also been completed with the clearance of the GR lines.

The helipad of the top station has been cleared, which is further in need of flattening. The construction of the six buildings that will be flown up to the Top Station, including three bunkhouses, one kitchen/dining room, one office, and one wash house, has started.

Construction Materials and Equipment

The materials and equipment for the construction of the cable car project have reached at the site in a timely manner. As per the reports, the bulk rebar order for 385 tonnes of Grade 60 bar will arrive in Dominica in February 2024. The Self Erecting Crane from Bigfoot Crane Company for the top station is in the loading progress as they will load it into containers.

The order for the second Ford Ranger truck has also been placed.

Parking Lot

At the Parking Lot Site, the project has been making progress significantly, as 90% of the work has been completed on the second retaining wall. Significant development in the work of the corner to the Bottom Station and the Symzees Villas has been made. The construction of this part is moving ahead efficiently.

The excavation of the second level of the parking lot has been moving forward efficiently, indicating the completion of the major work of the area. The construction of the roadway and its wall has started and is making good progress.

Besides this, the wall for the roadway to the Bottom Station is also in the progress phase.

Further, the work of the architecture and engineers is also in the developmental phase, as they have released the structural plan for the Bottom Station. The finishing details of the architectural plans of the station are needed.

The work has been progressing smoothly on the making of the new plans for the power line location, to be prepared by DOMLEC.

The Cable Car Project is known as the most important project for the enhancement of economy and local community of Dominica. From the generation of employment to the growth of tourism, the project will benefit the overall development of the country.

According to the reports, the project will generate permanent jobs for more than 100 people and increase in the number of the tourists will directly benefit taxi drivers, tour guides, restaurants and local vendors.