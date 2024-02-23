Dominica Cable Car construction workers handed over six houses at top station : Reports

A total of six houses have been handed over to the construction workers at the top station of the Dominica Cable Car Project.

Roseau, Dominica: A total of six houses have been handed over to the construction workers at the top station of the Dominica Cable Car Project. These houses include three live-in with the facility of accommodating around six people, one kitchen/dining house, one wash house, and one office that has been given to the workers.

The construction of the Cable Car Project has been progressing at a rapid pace in Dominica with the completion of multiple works at several sites including the top and bottom stations. As per the reports, the workers have expressed excitement and joy upon receiving homes at the top station for the construction work.

Besides this, the work has also started at the Tower Foundation 16 as the last week’s report outlined that the steel has been formed and laid on the site. The workers have been digging large holes at the top stations of the Cable Car Project.

Notably, the helicopter has been progressively used by the workers to transport the construction materials from the bottom station to the top station. Last week the government of the United States granted the permit to ABL Holdings- a constructing company of cable car to allow the use of helicopters for this purpose.

The advancement has made it easier for the workers to lift the materials at the top station and further paced up the construction work. At the top station, the trail work was completed last week, resulting in the digging of the LSC 18 tower foundation.

Jaime, an Aerodrome expert from Mexico from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority recently inspected the construction site of the helipad for the helicopter at the top station. The team expressed pleasure and said that the progress on the site has been showing significant advancements.

The landing of the helicopter has enhanced the capabilities of the workers as they are getting goods, materials, and other equipment quickly and conveniently. It has further bolstered the pace of the construction of the project.

Notably, this is the first time a helicopter has been used by the workers in Dominica in this capacity for the pouring and lifting of the material from bottom to top.

The construction of the Cable Car Project has been witnessed as a significant developmental step for the tourism industry of Dominica. While becoming the world’s longest cable car, the project will position the country as one of the prime tourist destinations.

With its capacity to boost the sector by three times, the Cable Car Project will make the journey from Roseau to the world’s second-largest boiling lake convenient for travelers. During the journey, the project will provide a proper view of the scenic beauty of the Nature Isle of the Caribbean.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica also announced that the project has directly generated employment for the 210 local citizens in the construction of the project.

Besides this, the project will generate further jobs for the local citizens, and local business holders at various restaurants, food courts, and eateries. In addition to that, the project will benefit Dominica as it will be included in the Guinness Book of World Records.