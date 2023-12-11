Dominica: Bee Natural secures second place at OECS Honey Show

Dominica secured second place at the 3rd edition of OECS Honey Show with a victory in the five different categories

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica secured second place at the 3rd edition of OECS Honey Show with a victory in the five different categories. The team titled “Bee Natural” participated in the show and sold many of their products at three-day events from December 8 to 10, 2023, in Saint Lucia.

The team of Dominica was consisted of three people- Amber, Nathaniel Loval and Terri Henry. They have won the following categories:

Best Light and Best Dark- Amber Honey

Best in Show- Nathaniel Lovel

Best Beeswax Candle, Best Commercial Product and Best Photography- Terri Henry

Moreover, Terri of Bee Natural has been declared the Leading Producer of Value-Added Products in the Apicultural Sector across the entire OECS and Caribbean. Hailing from the Dominica, her business module and franchise is a proud example of Apicultural success on the global market. In the three days, Dominica has participated in several activities and held fruitful, positive discussions on how to move the apiculture industry forward with the OECS. Bee Natural was recognized as being the foremost producer of value added hive products in the region.

The team has also interacted with new customers and stakeholders in the industry. Bee Natural also participated in the key events of the Honey Show. In the exhibition, the team promoted the local honey products of Dominica and made them visible to the world.

Other events, such as Honey Tasting and Honey Competition, attracted beekeepers from all over the world to taste the products of Dominica.

OECS Honey Show

The 3rd edition of the OECS Honey Show was supported by the BioSpace Project in Saint Lucia. It featured several events as beekeepers from all over the Eastern Caribbean participated in the show. The participants competed with each other for the much-coveted trophies and prize cards.

The three-day event started at 9 am daily, and the teams were judged on the basis of the quality of their honey products in various categories and levels.

Schedule

On December 8 and 9, 2023:

Received the entries for the honey competition

Participants have sell their products and vended their honey products

Hosting of the competition

On December 10, 2023