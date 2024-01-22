Dominica: Bath Estate on top in Zone B of Harlem Football League

Bath Estate secured victory in the match of zone B with 12 points on Saturday in the Harlem Football League of Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Bath Estate secured victory in the match of zone B with 12 points on Saturday in the Harlem Football League of Dominica. The team defeated 767 Young Ballers and maintained the top position in the zone B.

Through the victory, the team has qualified for the semi-final rounds of the TIMBO’s SUITES Harlem Football League. They did so with a comfortable 3-nil victory over 767 Young Ballers on Saturday, 20th January 2024.

Leading goal scorers Marvin Leblanc and Randolph Peltier scored 1 goal each, and Anderson Lawrence got the other goal for Bath Estate. Anfrene Frederick was named Man of the Match.

Despite the loss in the match, 767 Young Ballers booked their spot in the semifinals. The team stood in the second position in Zone B of the football league. The team is at the second position with a better goal difference over Mighty Avengers as both teams are on 7 points.

With the victory, the fixtures of the semi-finals of the league have been announced. The first semi-final match will take place on Tuesday 23rd January 2024 6:00 pm. It will take place between Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors and 767 Young Ballers.

The second match of the semi-final round will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 6:00 pm. The match will take place between Bath Estate Vs Nature Scape.

Along with that, the football association also announced the schedule of the matches for the women’s football league. The first match of the semi-final will take place on Monday at 5 pm between Harlem and Mighty Avengers in Dominica.

As per reports, it will no longer take place as Mighty Avengers is unavailable to make it. However, the final League match between Boland’s Mini Mart Center and NJFA/HARLEM United will take place at 7 pm.

The Semifinals are on Tuesday and Wednesday. This week, matches begin at 6 pm.

The two matches of the semi-final round will determine the teams for the final round of the tournament. The date for the finals will be decided later.