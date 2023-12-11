Dominica: Barana Aute Warriors kicks off Dream11 T10 with victory

Barana Aute Warriors secured victory in the first matches of the Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament on Saturday

Roseau, Dominica: Barana Aute Warriors secured victory in the first matche of the Dream11 Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament on Saturday. The team defeated Titou Gorge Splashers by nine wickets at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica.

Aute Warriors chased the target of 61 runs in five overs. Stephan Naitram scored 40 not out, which included four sixes to lead the team to their first victory in the tournament. He was also given the player of the match against the Titou Gorge Splashers.

Barana Aute Warriors expressed pleasure and said,”This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Dream 11 Nature Isle Cricket Tournament kicked off in Dominica on Saturday with two matches. The second match was held between The Valley Hikers and Indian River Rowers.

Valley Hikers started their innings in the tournament with a victory against Rowers by 78 runs. While batting first, the team was given the target of 118 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. However, the Hikers restricted Rowers to 40 runs while taking ten wickets.

The player of the match was given to Malakai Xavier of Valley Hikers, who played the innings of 36 runs and remained not out throughout the match. D Nedd, T. Tavanier and D. Dupigny made the team secure the victory as each of them took two wickets of Rowers.

The 4th edition of the tournament will run through December 23, 2023. Six teams is participating in the tournament which are:

The Valley Hikers

Titou Gorge Splashers

Champagne Reef Divers

Barana Aute Warriors

Indian River Rowersw

Sari Sari Sunrisers

On Monday, December 11, 2023

First Match: The Valley Hikers vs Champagne Reef Divers

First Match: The Valley Hikers vs Champagne Reef Divers
Second Match: Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023

First Match: Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou George Splashers

First Match: Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou George Splashers
Second Match: Barana Aute Warriors vs The Valley Hikers

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023

First Match: The Valley Hikers vs Titou George Splashers

First Match: The Valley Hikers vs Titou George Splashers
Second Match: Indian River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers

On Thursday, December 14, 2023

First Match: Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Indian River Rowers

First Match: Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Indian River Rowers
Second Match: Champagne Reef Divers vs Barana Aute Warriors

On Friday, December 15, 2023

First Match: Champagne Reef Divers vs Titou George Splashers

First Match: Champagne Reef Divers vs Titou George Splashers
Second Match: Sari Sari Sunrisers vs The Valley Hikers

On Saturday, December 16, 2023

First Match: Barana Aute Warriors vs India River Rowers

First Match: Barana Aute Warriors vs India River Rowers
Second Match: Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers

On Sunday, December 17, 2023

First Match: The Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers

First Match: The Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers
Second Match: Titou George Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors

On Monday, December 18, 2023

First Match: Indian River Rowers vs Titou George Splashers

First Match: Indian River Rowers vs Titou George Splashers
Second Match: Champagne Reef Divers vs The Valley Hikers

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023

First Match: Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers

First Match: Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers
Second Match: Indian River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023

First Match: Barana Aute Warriors vs The Valley Hikers

First Match: Barana Aute Warriors vs The Valley Hikers
Second Match: Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou George Splashers

Notably, the 3rd edition of the Dream 11 Nature Isle cricket championship was secured by The Valley Hikers. The match was held on June 8, 2023 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium against Indian River Rowers.